Outdoor Briefs

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet 8:30 a.m. April 19 in state Capitol room 317.

The meetings will be streamed live on the FWP website and broadcast through MPAN, YouTube, and Zoom. The commission will take public comment on agenda items in person and via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on April 18. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.

The commission will make final decisions on:

• 2023 Fish, Wildlife and Parks Budget Goals

• Acceptance of Poindexter Slough FAS Land Donation (Beaverhead River)

• Fishing Access Site Annual Rule

• Administrative Rule restricting motorized use on Boulder River adopting the work group’s recommendations

• Select Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan Advisory Committee, Region 4

• Implement Upper Yellowstone River Smallmouth Bass Catch, Kill, and Report Regulation, Region 3

• Reinstate 2021 Kokanee Regulations for Georgetown Lake, Region 2

• Amendments to ARM 12.9.1403 regarding Grizzly Bear Demographic objectives for the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem

• 2022-2023 mountain lion hunting regulations, season structures, and hunting district boundaries

• 2022/2023 peregrine falcon take

• 2022 migratory bird season dates and bag limits

• 2022 CSKT upland bird and waterfowl regulations

• 2022 grazing and sharecrop leases

• Contractual Elk Public Access Agreement (454) Permit Biennial Rule

The commission will also hear informational updates on crossbows and drought and a proposal to classify caracal cats as a prohibited species.

For the agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

Spring male turkey season opens Friday

Montana’s spring male turkey season opens April 15. Turkey hunters can purchase a turkey license for a general area at FWP offices, license providers or online.

The 2022 turkey regulations are included in the 2022 Upland Game Bird Regulations Booklet. Regulations are available at FWP offices, license providers and online at fwp.mt.gov.

Turkey hunting in Region 4 has changed to a general license spring opportunity

When transporting a spring turkey in the state on Montana, hunters must keep one leg and foot naturally attached for evidence of sex. Montana law requires landowner permission for hunting on all private land.

All Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program enrollments are now closed and only open during the fall hunting season. Similarly, most Block Management Areas are also closed, but some open for spring turkey and spring bear opportunities. No shed hunting, hiking or other recreations are allowed on these properties without landowner permission. Be sure to check the FWP website for dates and locations these properties open.

Spring black bear season begins

The spring black bear hunting season starts April 15.

There are several changes to the black bear hunting regulations in 2022, including anew 48-hour reporting requirement for all black bear harvests and nnew black bear season in Region 6 (northeast Montana).

In Region 1 (northwest Montana), successful hunters are required to submit one premolar tooth from any black bear harvested within 10 days of harvest. They are not required to have a harvested bear inspected and tagged by FWP staff. Teeth can be submitted in person or by mail (post-marked within 10 days) with a submission form that’s available at FWP offices or online at https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations/black-bear. See page 10 of the Black Bear Hunting Regulations for more information.

It is now lawful to use hounds to train and/or hunt for spring black bears in some areas. See page 4 of the Black Bear Hunting Regulations for more information.

It is unlawful to harvest/take black bear cubs. Cubs are defined as bears less than 1 year old. It also is unlawful to harvest/take a female black bear with cubs.

It's important to know the difference between grizzly bears and black bears. Black bear hunters in Montana are required to pass the Bear Identification test to obtain a black bear license. Montana's Bear Identification Program is intended to prevent the killing of grizzly bears as a result of mistaken identity by hunters.

Breast cancer survivor retreat offered

Casting for Recovery invites people undergoing breast cancer treatment or who are breast cancer survivors to attend a June 3-5 retreat at the Madison Valley Ranch in Ennis.

Casting for Recovery provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, at no cost to the participants. Retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature.

This event is open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery.

To apply, visit https://castingforrecovery.org/retreats/ and apply for Southwestern Montana, or call (303) 808-6399. The application deadline is April 22. Applicants are randomly selected to attend and will be notified by the Casting for Recovery national office. For more information or to make a donation to the Southwestern Montana Casting for Recovery Program, or go to https://castingforrecovery.org

Elk advisory citizen group meets

The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom on April 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be streamed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website.

The group is composed of 12 citizens, selected by FWP, who represent a broad range of viewpoints and experience. The group is tasked with developing a set of recommendations to address elk management issues and improve relationships among stakeholders.

The group’s recommendations will be presented to FWP Director Hank Worsech by July 31.

For more information about the advisory group and to watch the April 14 meeting, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group.

Lake McDonald project to begin at Glacier

Glacier National Park announces that the Lake McDonald utilities construction project is set to begin June 1, which will replace seven miles of sewer main, electrical and telephone lines from Apgar to the Lake McDonald Lodge along Going-to-the-Sun Road.

It will also replace the lift station at the lodge to reduce the threat of sewage overflow. The contract has been awarded to Ceccanti Inc. of Tacoma, WA.

Spring and summer work will be done at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with a nighttime closure in place along Going-to-the-Sun Road from the south end of the lake near Apgar Campground to Sprague Creek Campground.

At midnight each evening, there will be a window when vehicles will be piloted through construction.

For a second year in a row, the park is having a vehicle reservation system for Going-to-the-Sun Road from May 27 through Sept. 11. Visitors can access Going-to-the-Sun Road on the west side after 4 pm without a reservation. Visitors will not be able to access Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side before 6 a.m., unlike last year, due to nighttime construction for the duration of the project.

Vehicle reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road are available 120 days and 24-hours in advance at Recreation.gov (or Rec.gov). For more information, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/gtsrticketedentry.

Visitors can enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side at the St. Mary Entrance from May 27 through Sept. 11 before 6 a.m. and after 4 p.m. without a reservation and travel as far as Sprague Creek Campground during the nighttime closure.

Glacier National Park road crew began snow removal on Going-to-the-Sun Road on April 4.

Based on previous years, park staff estimate the road will be fully open toward the end of June. The road is now open to Lake McDonald Lodge from the west and Rising Sun from the east. Visitors can expect the road to be open as far as Avalanche Campground on the west side and Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east side.

More information will be posted on the park website as it becomes available.

