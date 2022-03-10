Outdoor Briefs: Forest Monitoring Program seeks members

The Montana Discovery Foundation and the Helena- Lewis and Clark National Forest are looking for one field instructor and nine high school students who love the outdoors — or are curious about the outdoor-based jobs — to apply for the 2022 Youth Forest Monitoring Program.
“This will be our 24th summer in the field with students and we cannot wait to get started,” said YFMP Program Leader Liz Burke.
She said students who have participated in this program have enjoyed the hands-on way to learn about forest health and have gone on to work for the Forest Service and become leaders in conservation work.”
This year’s program will be June 21- July 28 and includes a multi-day overnight in the Scapegoat Wilderness.
Students receive training alongside Forest Service scientists to learn forest ecology concepts and field protocols for monitoring streams, soils, vegetation, and wildlife. Participants split into teams and apply their training to specific monitoring projects.
Teams compile and interpret monitoring data.
Field instructors supervise students, and each monitoring project is sponsored by a designated Forest Service scientist. Students consult with their Forest Service contact periodically throughout the program and have a chance to present their results to the community at the end.
Applications are due April 8. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xskbE to learn more about the program as well as the position openings and stipends.
The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board is taking public comment until March 25 on Smith River State Park biennial rules. This is a follow up to the recently completed update to the river’s recreation management plan.
Rulemaking is needed to implement two of the management issues identified in the updated plan: managing Camp Baker for day use outside of the fall season and requiring floaters to pack-out human waste beginning with the 2023 float season. Both these proposed rule changes would help address negative impacts on natural and cultural resources.
In addition, the board is taking comment on a proposal to increase in the Smith River permit application fee (from $10 to $15) and the commercial outfitter client fee (from $100 to $110). The additional revenue would off-set the operation and maintenance of a human waste disposal system at the Eden Bridge take-out site.
Comment is also being taken on removing language in the rules that govern the transfer of Smith River outfitter launches. The language is no longer consistent with state law and is being reconsidered in a broader review of agency rules related to outfitter operations.
Comments may be submitted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/management.
Comments may also be submitted in writing to:
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
ATTN: Charlie Sperry
P.O. Box 200701
1420 E. 6th Ave.
Helena, MT 59620
More information on the updated management plan and rulemaking process can be found at: https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/management.
Direct questions to Smith River State Park Manager Colin Maas at 406-454-5857 or cmaas@mt.gov.
The Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting applications for the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer employment program for local youth ages 15-18 who are interested in conservation and stewardship.
Participants will be hired to work the duration of the summer, June - August. They will commute to the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District for work each day. Up to five teens will be hired for nine weeks and will be paid $15/hour biweekly.
Applicants can apply by email or mail. An application form can be picked up at the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District or online at: https://go.usa.gov/xs9EG. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., April 15. Call the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District for more information and how to apply at: (406) 547-3361.
“The YCC program provides entry level jobs for youth in our local community while allowing them to explore natural resource career options and receive mentorship from Forest Service professionals,” Program Manager Rory Glueckert said in a news release.
The Youth Conservation Corps summer employment program was established in 1971 and provides work on public lands while employing 15-18 year olds of all backgrounds.
Volunteers needed to help cleanup Caverns' trails
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host its largest volunteer event of the year on April 9 as part of an early celebration of Earth Day later in the month.
The event includes repairing the park’s damaged and winter-worn trails, as well as removing invasive weeds, to keep the park’s trail system healthy and easy to use. The project will begin at the group use pavilion on April 9 at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 12:30 p.m.
Volunteers should bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, drinking water and clothes for outdoor work. All trail work will be on foot. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring tools for moving dirt or removing weeds. Otherwise, tools will be provided. No trail maintenance experience is required.
After the event, park staff will host a s’mores social in the pavilion to thank volunteers. Volunteers will also receive two vouchers to redeem later for a free tour of the caverns. Visitors are welcome to bring mountain bikes or hiking poles to try out the newly revitalized trails.
Volunteers are encouraged but not required to RSVP for this event by contacting Molly Broughan at molly.broughan@mt.gov.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.