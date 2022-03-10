Outdoor Briefs: Forest Monitoring Program seeks members

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host its largest volunteer event of the year on April 9 as part of an early celebration of Earth Day later in the month.

The event includes repairing the park’s damaged and winter-worn trails, as well as removing invasive weeds, to keep the park’s trail system healthy and easy to use. The project will begin at the group use pavilion on April 9 at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers should bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, drinking water and clothes for outdoor work. All trail work will be on foot. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring tools for moving dirt or removing weeds. Otherwise, tools will be provided. No trail maintenance experience is required.

After the event, park staff will host a s’mores social in the pavilion to thank volunteers. Volunteers will also receive two vouchers to redeem later for a free tour of the caverns. Visitors are welcome to bring mountain bikes or hiking poles to try out the newly revitalized trails.

Volunteers are encouraged but not required to RSVP for this event by contacting Molly Broughan at molly.broughan@mt.gov.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.