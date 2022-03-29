Outdoor Briefs: Deadline nears for Smith River super permit

Those who were unlucky in the Smith River permit draw for the 2022 float season have another chance to score a river trip.

In addition to the regular private float trip permits, Fish, Wildlife & Parks issues one Super Permit each year through a separate lottery. The recipient of the Super Permit is allowed to launch on any date of their choosing for the year.

Floaters can purchase as many $5 Super Permit chances as they choose, but only one Super Permit is awarded.

The opportunity to purchase chances for the Smith River Super Permit ends April 1, and the winner will be announced April 4.

Chances may be purchased online through the FWP Online Licenses Service.

Friday deadline to apply for deer and elk permits

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds hunters that the deadline to apply for deer and elk licenses for nonresidents and deer and elk permits for everyone is April 1.

Hunters who are applying for special licenses and permits need to have a valid email address. Hunters can apply for permits on the FWP website; click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This spring Fish, Wildlife & Parks launched the new MyFWP mobile app that stores and displays licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service. To use the app, hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information.

To create a new account, visit fwp.mt.gov. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.

Hunters will also still have the option to print copies of licenses they purchase online or at FWP offices.

The FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center is at 406-444-2950.

Those who apply for a special license or permit need to have a valid email address.

FWP advisory committee to review trail grant funds

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks State Trails Advisory Committee meets 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7 to review trail grant applications and make recommendations to the department on how the funds should be allocated in 2022.

The group will meet in person, with a virtual option, in the Montana Room at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation building in Helena, at 1539 11th Ave. The meeting is open to public and public comment will be taken before lunch and at the end of the agenda.

The panel advises FWP on trail issues in Montana, including funding, use, and the promotion of recreational trails across land ownership. The group is made up of 10 members, seven of which are new. Returning members are Robert Long, Polson; Alice Santos, Helena; and Mark Smolen, Bigfork.

New members are Kristi Drake, Billings; Julie Riley, Volborg; Madelon Martin, Eureka; Mike Patterson, Butte; Virginia Sullivan, Missoula; Bob Walker, Clancy; and Brenda Maas, Billings.

Primary on the agenda will be reviewing Montana Trail Stewardship Grant applications and making allocation recommendations to the FWP. This year 34 eligible applications were submitted seeking about $1,575,000 in funds. The amount of funding available for this grant cycle is $1,037,000.

“Trails are critical infrastructure for recreation in Montana based on recent research that found trails were the No. 1 amenity residents want in our state parks,” FWP’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation division administrator Hope Stockwell said in a news release.

Here's some rules for shed-antler hunters

With warmer temperatures and snow quickly disappearing, shed-antler hunters are anxious to get into the field.

Buck deer and bull elk and moose grow antlers each year, which drop off to regrow each spring. Hunting for and collecting these "shed" antlers in spring has become a popular activity.

Many of Montana’s wildlife management areas (WMAs) provide security to wildlife during the winter. However, shed hunters need to be aware that Montana’s big game winter range WMAs are closed to public use after hunting season and do not reopen until springtime. Many WMAs open at noon on May 15.

Most block management areas are closed this time of year. They are strictly for commissioned-approved hunting seasons only. Access to BMAs for any other activity requires landowner permission including shed hunting.

Additionally, collecting antler sheds or other natural objects is also prohibited in Montana State Parks.

To learn more about Montana’s WMAs — and to confirm specific opening dates — the Wildlife Management Area page on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov.

