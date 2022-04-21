Our Father Stu: From beer and boxing to communion and confession

Father Stu

“Father Stu” called me back to the Cinemark for the first time in 25 months – 768 days to be exact.

How could I refuse?

I have taught at Carroll College for 33 years. The movie is about a former Carroll student, Stuart Long, who graduated in 1986, three years before the train explosion signaled my arrival in 1989.

I never met Father Stu, I’m sad to say. I suspect I would have liked both versions: bad boy and pious priest.

Metaphorically speaking, Stuart Long was a “Cs get degrees” college student who, later, earned an advanced degree from God. After being bloodied up in the boxing ring, he became a priest. He contracted a disease that mirrors ALS.

He turned Helena’s Big Sky Care Center into a makeshift parish with believers making a pilgrimage for confession. He was much loved then and now.

Long died in Helena at age 50 and is buried here at Resurrection Cemetery.

“Father Stu” is a story worth sharing, providing a sincere portrait of a reconstructed life. The film recounts a spiritual comeback – from beer and boxing to communion and confession.

As we all know by now, the story has Helena links. Long went to Central Elementary and Capital High School. Bishop George Thomas of the Helena Diocese ordained Father Stu in 2006. In between, Stuart went to L.A. to chase the Hollywood dream, settling mostly for commercials.

What’s missing in the film, however, is insight into his interior spiritual journey.

One day he rather abruptly tells the love of his life that he’s being called to become a priest – and she leaves in tears. All we learn is that the calling came during his Baptism.

“Father Stu” is an inspirational, but not a particularly moving film. The fans are more likely to be members of the choir rather than general moviegoers – although Helena is flocking to the Cinemark to see the story of their beloved priest.

The two shortcomings that keep “Father Stu” from being “A Man for All Seasons” are fundamental ones: a formula script and the lack of a transcendent lead performance.

My gold standard for such transformative stories might be CS Lewis. He recounts his road to faith in “Surprised by Joy” which ends with Jack on his knees.

“In the Trinity Term of 1929 I gave in, and admitted that God was God, and knelt and prayed: perhaps, that night, the most dejected and reluctant convert in all England.”

Lewis, “the reluctant convert,” was a deadly combination of a charming professor and a compelling writer – with quite a story to share.

Granted, CS Lewis is an impossible standard, but we can at least hope for some quiet insight into Long’s conversion. Since “being called” is the epiphany at the core of this tale, please dwell longer on that.

Instead, we get pronouncements: “I’m going to be a priest,” or words to that effect, he says to his girlfriend, who is shocked as are we all.

OK, fine, how about a flashback to the moment of decision? Nope. Stuart Long traces his calling to Baptism, but that scene is rushed.

We impatiently wade through a full 45 minutes of his R-rated bad-boy early life, when it’s the second half that will be compelling.

Mark Wahlberg’s warm, unpretentious visit to Carroll and to Helena was lovely, but his performance never gave me chills. The script gave him few chances to share internal nuances of Long’s conversion.

Mel Gibson overplays/exaggerates Stuart’s father to heighten the Hollywood drama. That’s no great sin, but a more complex portrait would have made his transformation more rewarding, too.

The power of the film comes from showing how struggles and pain can open a window to faith. Bishop Thomas was asked about that in an interview with “Patheos,” a publication exploring religion.

“This is a vehicle to reach un-catechized people, un-evangelized people, to stir in them, I guess I would say, an awareness of the fragility of life, an awareness of our own mortality and our awareness of our capacity to do good… and certainly Father Stu embodied all of the above,” said Thomas.

We do, indeed, see the fragility and the pain clearly.

But for me, “Father Stu” ultimately goes down as yet another missed opportunity to illuminate spiritual searching for those trying to calibrate their compass. This roadmap is too fuzzy for a lost soul to follow.

