Original Governor's Mansion to reopen June 1

The Original Governor’s Mansion in Helena will reopen June 1, after being closed for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guided tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday, beginning every hour on the hour from noon until 3 p.m. Masks are preferred, but not required.

The Original Governor’s Mansion is at 304 N. Ewing St. in Helena.

Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children. Cash and exact change are preferred.

Tours are limited to groups of 10 or fewer.

Entrepreneur William Chessman built the mansion as a private residence in 1888, according to the state website montana.gov. The three-story Queen Anne-style structure was purchased by the state in 1913 to serve as its first official governor's residence. The home then housed nine first families until a new governor's residence was built in 1959.

The Original Governor's Mansion Restoration Society began to refurbish the building in 1969 with the support of the city of Helena. Since 1981 the Montana Historical Society has administered the mansion.