Original Governor's Mansion takes in 4 for tour on reopening day

Four people took a tour of the Original Governor’s Mansion upon its reopening Tuesday after it had been closed for 15 months due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It could have gone either way,” said Anthony Schrillo, the historical interpreter of the mansion, noting it was hard to gauge how many members of the public would stop by.

But he added the light reopening was “a good way to work the rust out.”

He said eight people had walked up to the 304 N. Ewing St. mansion, but only four took the tour.

“I was expecting more people,” Schrillo said. “It’s just hard to judge. It’s encouraging though, especially with us as a nation turning the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said on an average day, 20-25 people take the tour, with Saturday as the busiest day.

Schrillo said it was also the first day the Last Chance Tour Train started up tours again. He said guides often point out the mansion to tourists, which “gives us a fair amount of exposure.”