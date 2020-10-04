Organizers promote unity at Let Freedom Ring Concert in Helena Valley

An 80-acre field in the Helena Valley played host to the Let Freedom Ring free concert Saturday evening – an event organizers said aimed to promote unity during a year full of hardships and divisions.

Organized by local contractor Steed Industries and sponsored by a dozen local businesses, the concert featured three bands, food and merchandise vendors, and kids’ activities. The concert came together over recent weeks and cleared requirements with Lewis and Clark Public Health to take place.

Jerry Steed said organizers were too busy Saturday for a lengthy interview, but said they wanted to put on an event for the community recognizing the freedoms enjoyed by Americans and sacrifices made by military, law enforcement and other first responders.

“We live in the greatest country on Earth and we’re tired of the division,” he said. “It’s time to set divisions aside, put politics aside and come out and see what this means to the community.”

The concert took place both as cases of COVID-19 have surged in Montana and at the height of political season. Organizers asked attendees to minimize politics at the event, both on social media and from the stage, and said that anyone who became disruptive would be asked to leave.