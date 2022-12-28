Organ donor memorial proposed for state Capitol Complex

Efforts are moving forward to add an outdoor memorial to the northeast side of the Capitol Complex grounds to honor Montana’s organ donors.

The Capitol Complex Advisory Council at its Dec. 5 meeting, approved the Governor’s Office of Community Service progressing with the proposal to the state Legislature but not allowing any money from the state general fund to be used to pay for it.

The project is estimated to cost $300,000-$400,000.

In a memo to the council, which earlier in the meeting OK’d the pose of a separate statue honoring former Republican Gov. Judy Martz, the Governor’s Office of Community Service said it wanted to create an outdoor memorial to honor organ donors and their families.

The memorial is called “The Threshold of Life: A symbol of hope for those in waiting.”

Since 2010, the Governor’s Office of Community Service, also known as ServeMontana, has served as the state’s lead on educating the public on organ donations. Sarah R. Sadowski, director of the office, said the effort was inspired by the 2006 death of Bette Bohlinger, the wife of then-Lt. Gov. John Bohlinger. She died while waiting for a bone marrow donor.

Then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer approached Sadowski, whose department includes AmeriCorps and promotes volunteerism, and asked what they could do to increase bone marrow donations in Montana and build the organ donor registry, Sadowski said.

Sadowski said there are 196 people in Montana now waiting for a transplant. She also said 22 people in the United States die daily waiting for an organ transplant.

Now when someone renews their driver's license with the Motor Vehicle Division, they can opt to become an organ donor. And some of the money from the renewal goes into a fund to keep up awareness about donating organs. According to a 2018 news release from LifeCenter Northwest, Montana is No. 1 in the nation for organ donation registration, with 90% of the eligible population (18 and older) registered to be organ, eye and tissue donors.

It was not immediately known how many people were on the organ donor list in 2022.

The state also started a Gift of Life ceremony to be held in April, which is National Donate Life Month. The governor’s office honors donors with the Gift of Life Award in a ceremony held at the Capitol building in Helena. Many of the guests are traditionally donor families.

In a Nov. 18 memo to the council, Sadowski said there are now two metal tree sculptures by Montana artist Jim Dolan honoring the donors. Each leaf on the tree has the name of a Montanan who “gave the gift of life.” Both trees are displayed at the state Capitol every April. The rest of the year one tree is displayed in the Department of Justice Motor Vehicles Division and the other is on temporary display on the first floor of the Capitol.

The new memorial, if approved, is proposed to be behind the Montana Supreme Court building and along an existing path, Sadowski said. It will be in an area now known as Capitol Park.

In the memo she notes it is compatible with the Montana Heritage Center project and an existing steel footbridge.

“The appearance would add a thoughtful contemplative space for all Montanans, visitors and the local community to enjoy,” she wrote.

Sadowski said they have hired an architect to design an outdoor memorial and get design approval from the council. She said no general funds have been requested, as they have some funds for the design and would raise more funds as the project moves forward.

“GCOCS brings a strong network of partners and professionals together on this project,” she wrote. “Completing an outdoor memorial is the right thing to do, for those who have lost loved ones, and for those who will in the future.”

Bozeman architect Kenneth J. VanDeWalle, who attended the Dec. 5 meeting, described his concept for the memorial in a Nov. 15 memo, saying the proposed location has a curved sidewalk.

He said the memorial can be put into the hillside so it becomes part of the landscape.

The memorial will include a butterfly garden, which he said represents new life. The garden is also meant to be a symbol that life is short: egg, caterpillar, chrysalis, adult butterfly. And it will show new life, transformation and hope.

In terms of sunlight, there is a representation of a life interrupted.

Space between the roof symbolizes a pause in between transformation. During the day the light from above is interrupted when people pass in between spaces.

“We want sunlight to come in,” VanDeWalle said at the Dec. 5 meeting.

The memorial will include emphasis on leaving the trail and entering the memorial, which represents the transformation process in the organ donation. There is an elevated platform that rises as visitors enter the memorial, which represents elevating others’ lives “through the selfless.”

When it rains, water from one side of the roof will flow into the pollinator garden. Water on the other side will flow in the opposite direction to symbolize two lives going in different directions.

The memorial will also include signage with statistics on lives saved to generate awareness of organ donations, words or phrases displayed that inspire thought, and gravel mesh with the words “Giving” on the left and “Receiving” on the right.

The Department of Administration’s General Services Division, which oversees the Capitol Complex, recommended state law be amended to allow an organ donor memorial on the Capitol grounds, pending a final design approved by the Department of Administration and the Capitol Complex Advisory Council. It also recommended that both groups continue to have authority over the project during its construction and duration of its display.

Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, added the stipulation at the Dec. 5 meeting that no general funds be used.

Sadowski said she remains hopeful as the 2023 legislative session gets ready to roll into gear Jan. 2 and is looking for a lawmaker to carry the bill.

“I’m very optimistic,” she said. “It’s a project of statewide significance. It really is a very deeply personal thing for many Montanans and it is an honor to move such a project forward.”