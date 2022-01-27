Opportunity Bank named Helena's business of the year

During its first in-person business awards luncheon since 2020, the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday named Opportunity Bank of Montana as business of the year.

The chamber also named Marks Lumber of Clancy as small business of the year, Valley Bank of Helena President and CEO Rosslyn Duncan as businessperson of the year and Arlene Flynn as volunteer of the year. The chamber's President and CEO Cathy Burwell was surprised with the board chair's special recognition for her work as the organization's leader.

The chamber's outgoing board chair Bob Heberly of Dick Anderson Construction handed over the reins to incoming chair Byron Stahly of Stahly Engineering to conclude the event, which was held at the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel. Last year's event was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

Opportunity Bank President and CEO Pete Johnson accepted the business of the year award on behalf of the business. Opportunity Bank was founded in 1922 and will celebrate 100 years of business in Helena this year. Heberly said it was one of the first businesses to secure Paycheck Protection Program funding for its employees when COVID-19 first hit. Opportunity Bank also helped secure donations to help the community of Denton after a devastating fire late last year.

Opportunity Bank recently secured an acquisition of First Community Bank of Montana, based in Glasgow, which will increase its number of employees and banks exponentially. The publicly traded company has more than 800 shareholders on the NASDAQ index, according to Heberly.

"We are very proud of what we do," Johnson said. "Helena is our home."

Johnson said what started as a tiny savings and loan business in downtown Helena has grown to employ over 100 people in the local community. Johnson started working at the business 40 years ago after moving to Helena from Minnesota. Johnson said everyone in Helena is connected, and that is what makes it a great place to live and do business.

"We have always had a family atmosphere," Johnson said. "But you have to work really hard to have a culture like that."

According to Johnson, it was humbling for Opportunity Bank to be recognized by the chamber, especially since so much attention was drawn to the volunteer work done by the employees of the bank.

"We encourage our employees to donate their time. That's how stuff gets done," Johnson said. "I got involved with the chamber many years ago. So it's nice to be recognized by them."

Johnson served as board chair for the chamber at one time, Burwell said.

"They really rose to the top, and we had some amazing nominations this year," Burwell said. "When you think of all they've done for the community, it's a wonder they haven't won before."

This year's small business of the year, Marks Lumber has been family owned since 1988 and is run by Steve and Laura Marks. The business has always worked to be a good steward of Montana forests and its products are ethically sourced, according to Heberly.

"This is an amazing culmination of a year of awards for us," Steve Marks said. "I'd like to thank my staff more than anything. We have 24 amazing employees."

Steve Marks said the culture of their business is amazing, and he attributes that to their attitude and passion for not only their product but also their partnerships. He said this April the business will be shut down for 10 weeks as they retrofit their facility with new technology that will help provide customers a better product and help make their employees' lives easier.

This year's businessperson of the year, Duncan runs a business of more than 100 people and always finds ways to make sure those employees remain safe and employed during the pandemic. Duncan set a standard of excellence with her more than 40 years of experience, according to Heberly. Duncan said she always works hard to remain positive and put good back out into the world.

"We take the bad things out and put back something better," Duncan said. "I'm just a reflection of these really wonderful people I work with both at the bank and in the community."

The volunteer of the year, Flynn has volunteered for the chamber for nearly two decades in many different roles. Most recently she led the chamber's Member Services Committee, which helps with events such as ribbon cuttings, groundbreaking ceremonies and Business After Hours. She was also employed as the chamber's membership director at one time.

"When she left to work for WestMont, she really never left us – she just kept volunteering," Heberly said. "We’re going to miss her since she just retired but wish her well."

Burwell has been with the chamber since 1999 and has led the organization for the last 17 years. Heberly cited her leadership, dedication and exceptional work ethic, noting that she has made Helena's chamber the best in the state.

