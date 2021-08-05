‘Opening salvo’ — “EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss” opens at Holter Friday

Each gay “circus poster” contains Hiltner’s summary of the science of a different Superfund site.

“Most of the data comes from the EPA.gov website,” she said. “Everyone has a Superfund site in their backyard. It’s kind of crazy to think about. I picked ones that are particularly egregious or outrageous.”

The title and inspiration, ”Superfun(d), came from a public talk Hiltner gave at the Holter museum several years ago, about her work, “Vantage Point.”

She tends to talk fast, she said, and some members of the audience thought she was saying “superfun'' instead of “Superfund.”

Thus, the spark for a new artwork was born.

“I think humor is a way to talk about a very serious subject…. I feel that’s the way to weave through some very heavy and dire subjects. You might have to introduce them in an unconventional way.”

From a distance, “It all looks happy,” she said. “But we know that’s not true.”

The more research she did, the more she learned about Montana’s history of extractive industry.

“It’s kind of shocking how close we are living to things that aren’t good for us.”