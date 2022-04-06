Open Range: You can't rush Mother Nature

My mother was a virtual thesaurus of odd sayings. One of her favorites was “Don’t rush the growler.”

The expression itself made no particular sense to me as a young child, but the use of the expression was plain: Simmer down!

Of course, “Simmer down,” didn’t mean anything either, until I was old enough to realize it came from turning the heat down on liquids on the stove, before they boiled over and made a mess – something at which I was very adept. I always seemed to be in a hurry, and never more so than in early spring.

This spring is no exception. I looked out the window and thrilled at the sight of a bright red crabapple on a nearby tree. It only took a moment to realize that was impossible, even to my impatient eyes, but it was clearly there, partially obscured by a leafless brown branch. Then the branch sprouted wings and flew away, carrying the crabapple with it.

Actually, once I recovered from my surprise, I realized the red was the bright breast feathers of a male finch. He was flaunting his colors in pursuit of a prospective nestmate.

Each tiny step toward warmer weather is noted with approval. While I enjoy the weather for myself, I’d give up a few of my own degrees to lavish them on the yard, particularly the herb beds.

As in my childhood days when I couldn’t stop checking to see if the cake or cookies were done, I poke through the herbs, looking for the tiniest sign that they survived the winter.

Sometimes the plants trick me, like the aforementioned flying “crabapple.” I pull the dead leaves away and right in the middle of last year’s tarragon is a green leaf! Eureka! However, the leaf turns out to have come from an invading weed. Meanwhile, an actual new tarragon shoot is sneaking up through adjacent thyme.

It’s hard to refrain from pulling up weeds which, with a few more days tolerance on my part, may turn out to be oregano, catnip or my coveted Mexican thyme, which I have only succeeded in raising once. It smells like cinnamon.

In fact, a lot of my garden smells like cinnamon, ever since I discovered that sprinkling cheap cinnamon around an area infested with carnivorous-acting ants will keep them away long enough to weed and plant.

I eventually learned that not rushing the growler meant not hurrying with an open bucket of beer from a brewery, as it would spill.

Now it always brings to mind a tale of my father and his friend Henry, who were – somehow – locked in the Kessler Brewery at closing time. This would have been in the late ’40s or early ’50s. Anyway, they decided to pass the time with a beer or two, straight from the barrels. I’m unclear exactly what happened, but apparently, once turned on, the tap would not turn off.

Now that’s rushing the growler with a vengeance!

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

