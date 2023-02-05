You probably don’t feel like discussing the weather right now. If it’s still as cold as when I wrote this, you (a) already know, and (b) don’t want to hear any more about it.

I’ve been getting restless, and the great out-of-doors was calling me, but I wasn’t reckless enough to respond to the call. An interesting show would be nice to watch, except I don’t have a television, so I resorted to my books.

A long-ago employer, newly arrived, came over for dinner, looked at the books and said, “Have you read all those?” I replied that some were just for reference, but yes, I’d read most of them. “Why do you keep them,” was her next query. “I read them again,” I replied.

“Well!” she huffed. “We’ll have to break you of that!”

She might have approved of the dictionary at least, but it was tempting to add that I use the dictionary to make imaginary explorations. I refrained, as she was already viewing me with disdain.

The imaginary adventures don’t take long, so if you’re battling with cabin fever, this is how it works:

Open the dictionary to any page. Scan down the page until you run into a word which intrigues you.

Today’s initial word was “Mumbletypeg.” I’d heard of it as a mostly boy’s game which involved throwing a knife so it would stick into the ground. The loser would have to pull up – with his teeth – a peg which had been stuck in the ground, and the original name of the game was “Mumble the peg.”

The next move is to connect that definition with another word, and “peg” was next. Among several usages of the word “peg” was “To stabilize or fix prices as of securities or stocks.”

“Stocks” took me on a different route from finance. In Old English, stocc referred to a tree trunk.

Of course, flipping the pages to “tree” would have been logical, but I chose to follow the word to “trunk” instead which eventually led to “sticca” which was synonymous with peg, which is a short form of mumbletypeg.

There is no goal or prize, and you just follow the words until you tire of the game. It is possible to find a way to circle around and come back to an earlier word. It’s surprising how often it can be accomplished, given that there are over 170,000 words in the English language.

It’s amusing, but I think I’d like to be amused by a warm day with the grass greening up and tiny leaves appearing on the trees.