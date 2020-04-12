Open Range: Which side of the river are you on?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There were a lot of things I was going to do but the bridge washed out. Until the C-19 flood goes down and the bridge is repaired, there are a lot of things I won’t be able to do. I wasted some time wishing I was on the other side. I gradually realized that there was plenty to do on this side.

I’ve had lots of company for dinner – and supper – and breakfast – and snacks: Bluejays, yellow warblers, house finches, Dratted Collared Doves (that’s my scientific name for the species), chickadees, of course, downy woodpeckers, flickers, juncos, robins, starlings and for two days, over 100 redwing blackbirds. I have a food court in the back yard: The frame for my popup summer shade makes a great place to hang all kinds of feeders. I don’t have to spend much time cleaning up because what gets spilled from the hanging feeders gets picked up by the ground feeders. If you can’t get out, maybe you can invite some feathered friends over.