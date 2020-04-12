Open Range: Which side of the river are you on?

There were a lot of things I was going to do but the bridge washed out. Until the C-19 flood goes down and the bridge is repaired, there are a lot of things I won’t be able to do. I wasted some time wishing I was on the other side. I gradually realized that there was plenty to do on this side.
I’ve had lots of company for dinner – and supper – and breakfast – and snacks: Bluejays, yellow warblers, house finches, Dratted Collared Doves (that’s my scientific name for the species), chickadees, of course, downy woodpeckers, flickers, juncos, robins, starlings and for two days, over 100 redwing blackbirds. I have a food court in the back yard: The frame for my popup summer shade makes a great place to hang all kinds of feeders. I don’t have to spend much time cleaning up because what gets spilled from the hanging feeders gets picked up by the ground feeders. If you can’t get out, maybe you can invite some feathered friends over.
In between filling feeders, I went to a museum. That would be my basement. It is filled with artifacts, principally cookware I enthusiastically acquired years ago. The idea of making something interesting to eat has habitually lost out to the reality of actually cooking. I boxed them up to pass on to others who may, like me, simply let them collect dust for a decade or so. Eventually, they will become genuine antiques and end up in an actual museum, I suppose. Some distant descendant will gaze at them in wonder and try to imagine what they could have been for. Perhaps you, too, have acquired things which you can be packing up to give away to make room for your next optimistic acquisition after the bridge is repaired.
I picked up an old friend I’ve neglected: A book I read so many times years ago that I can simply turn the pages and recall the text. Reading a book on a computer is not the same. You scroll on, inexorably, and (although you can go back) there is a tendency to just keep going, even if you question something you’ve read. When I read a book, all the pages are right there in my hand, along with scraps of paper pressed into service as bookmarks, and pressed flowers reminding me of gardens past. Some of the scraps and flowers are mysteries. What flower was this? Whose phone number is this? If I run out of books, I can try to solve my own mysteries.
Speaking of scraps, I’m getting rid of a lot of tiny bits of paper. If you’re old enough, you probably still have some of those nearly extinct conveniences called “stamps.” I’ve been visiting old friends. First, I visited old address books, and was surprised and ashamed of the number of friends I’ve neglected. I wrote some notes and then got out my calculator to figure out what combinations would add up to today’s postal rates. While I was calculating, I received an envelope full of notes and clippings and cartoons from a friend who is an expert at bridging divides.
A concert is always uplifting I’ve attended several. My old record player was probably relieved to have been brought out of exile and invited to fill the house with everything from opera to bluegrass to a college era recording which included my accordion playing “Colorado Trail.”
It did not include me playing “Colorado Trail.” A more musical friend borrowed it for the occasion.
My house being small and solid, I could turn the volume up so I could hear it in all the rooms, and it even accompanied me outside. I’ve never been a fan of headphones and other devices which let people huddle over their music while simultaneously shutting out the rest of the world.
There’s lots to do on this side of the river. And when the flood abates, there will be lots to do as well.
We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.