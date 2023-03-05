Tim Taft and I were swapping some old stories and I thought I had a pretty decent one, but he outdid me. I’ll tell mine first because his was better and he deserves the final say.

Back in the ‘40s, my dad had just set the charge in a remarkably unproductive lead and silver mine up Telegraph Creek out of Elliston. He emerged from the tunnel to find a bear blocking his way.

This was a classic “between a rock and a hard place” situation, and he yelled down to my mother, “Get the gun!” Mom ran to the cabin but didn’t emerge.

Obviously, seeking refuge in the mine was out of the question, but running past a bear which was likely to be upset by an explosion would probably not be a good solution either.

With no more time to waste, Dad dashed to the end of the ore dump and jumped.

The charge went off, the bear ran off and Dad (understandably annoyed) asked Mom why she didn’t grab a gun – there were several hanging on the wall. “I didn’t know which one to grab,” was her city-raised reply.

”The one,” he replied, “with the biggest hole!”

Tim laughed at the tale, but I suspect it was partly because of an experience he had when he was a youngster.

He and his mother and brothers were eating their midday meal.

His father had gone out to rake over some drying hay. Suddenly he ran past the open kitchen window yelling, “Get a gun!”

Tim suggested “If he wants a gun he can get it himself,” and they all continued eating.

The second time he ran past the window he shouted again - “Get a gun!”

His mother said, “One of you boys get him a gun,” and went on with the meal.

Emerging from the house, Tim discovered his father running from a rabid skunk, which Tim quickly dispatched.

I guess they were lucky their father had enough sense not to run into the house to get one himself.

Or would that be scents?