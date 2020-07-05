Open Range: Tomato plants determined survivors

It was soon tucked into a dirt-filled pot, and I was about to toss out the yellowed skin of its ancestor when I discovered five tiny seedlings curled up inside it, with no more than a couple of wrinkled leaves on each.

They were soon planted as well, and within a couple of days they had stretched out. Their crumpled leaves had straightened and tiny new leaves were showing.

It was with some trepidation that I finally planted them in my garden, but there was no place for them in the greenhouse, where the pots and raised beds were overflowing with spring growth.

Spring, though, is a moving target in Montana, and I kept an anxious eye on the weather report which had been predicting a winter storm for Monday night, but I don’t trust predictions. I covered over everything coverable on Sunday, and at 4 a.m. Monday was out in the predawn dark, shaking eight inches of wet, heavy snow off lilacs, chokecherry, raspberries, and all the other perennials I’ve crammed into the yard.

When the sun came up, I started excavating this year’s plantings of flowers and herbs. Fearing the worst, I lifted off the various inverted planters, former shop windows, folding tables and plastic shelving I’d rigged up. To my considerable delight, everything survived, including the valiant tomatoes.