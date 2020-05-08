Open Range: To plan ahead or go with the flow?

It’s a good idea to have an “action plan” for emergencies, but I seem to have planned for the wrong ones lately.
Every spring, I start bringing boxes of research up out of the basement in preparation for potential flooding from the runoff. I was a little late this year, and contemplated skipping the ritual, as the snowpack is not particularly threatening. I also planned to get a new sump pump this year, as the current one was just a tad old (like me…)
So, when I went down to work out on the treadmill and exercycle, I was taken aback. The entire south end of the basement was awash. It wasn’t sump pump failure. It wasn’t an overflowing washing machine. It hadn’t seeped up from underground through cracks in the cement floor (as it has in the past) because none of the major cracks had been affected. Nothing was dripping from the ceiling.
Calling a plumber on a Saturday night is tricky enough, but I doubted the wisdom of even calling someone out who was peacefully sheltering at home. This was my crisis.
Water does not generate spontaneously. Although the workbench on the south wall appeared dry, there were drops of water on the miter box (used for sawing precise angles).
Aha! There was the culprit! The pipe leading outside had broken and water had poured down behind the workbench. Apparently it only did so while I had watered a couple of shrubs earlier in the day. The wall had dried, leaving only “Lake Meikle” on the floor.
I planned ahead for warm weather when the floor in the greenhouse where I volunteer would get dangerously slippery, and bought one of those big squeegees. That plan was accidentally well-timed, because 14 ducks sheltering in the greenhouse had provided a lot of squeegeeing opportunities. (The preceding sentence certainly did take more than its quota of double letters! I may run out of “e’s” before I finish this column.) Anyway, with the ducks gone, the squeegee was soon hard at work pushing the flood waters over to the sump pump.
It was that kind of day. Earlier, I had decided to hard boil a couple of eggs as an alternative to snacking on chocolate. Alas, I accidentally cracked them and had to fix a scrambled egg snack instead. That meant that later, when I should have been having a nice, healthy hard-boiled egg, I had to resort to chocolate. Poor me.
It was also time to mow the lawn, and I’d planned ahead well over a month ago. A wizard lawn-mower mechanic in Anaconda was going to take care of it for me. Anaconda now being out of range, I realized that a doubtless ENORMOUS crop of dandelions will provide me with an unprecedented opportunity to make lots of dandelion honey.
One flood didn’t happen but another one did. One snack failed but two succeeded. One lawn remains un-mowed, but the “honey” crop will flourish.
I wonder which is more useful: Plan ahead or just go with the flow?
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.
