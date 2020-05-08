Open Range: To plan ahead or go with the flow?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s a good idea to have an “action plan” for emergencies, but I seem to have planned for the wrong ones lately.

Every spring, I start bringing boxes of research up out of the basement in preparation for potential flooding from the runoff. I was a little late this year, and contemplated skipping the ritual, as the snowpack is not particularly threatening. I also planned to get a new sump pump this year, as the current one was just a tad old (like me…)

So, when I went down to work out on the treadmill and exercycle, I was taken aback. The entire south end of the basement was awash. It wasn’t sump pump failure. It wasn’t an overflowing washing machine. It hadn’t seeped up from underground through cracks in the cement floor (as it has in the past) because none of the major cracks had been affected. Nothing was dripping from the ceiling.

Calling a plumber on a Saturday night is tricky enough, but I doubted the wisdom of even calling someone out who was peacefully sheltering at home. This was my crisis.

Water does not generate spontaneously. Although the workbench on the south wall appeared dry, there were drops of water on the miter box (used for sawing precise angles).