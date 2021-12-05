Open Range: Those family treasures warrant a special place at Christmastime

The holidays are always a mixture of old and new. Each year my family would get out the old decorations, but there would always be something new as well.

I loved the bright colors and sparkle of the ornaments, but there were a few which – as years passed and the family began to prosper – seemed shabby.

In particular, there were several glass balls. Clear, with scratched paint circles in white and orange and yellow, they didn’t seem to do honor to the glorious tree. There were also folded paper stars, time-worn and plain with a discolored waxy coating.

As the designated keeper of such family treasures, I took care of them when I left home. I diligently hung them on the tree, but tended to tuck them in where they didn’t mar the otherwise sparkling display.

It has been several years now since I learned about those ornaments, and if I had to keep only two of a now-considerable collection, a plain glass ball and a waxy paper star would be my choice.

Why?

Those plain glass ornaments were acquired during World War II. The “silvering” which had been inside of ornaments was an important war material, not to be wasted on something as a frivolous, easily-broken glass ball.

The waxy paper stars were homemade, one of many such objects created to bring both sparkle and comfort to a time, which needed all the comfort it could get – with or without sparkle. I imagine my mother making them, and probably wishing she could send one to my father, who was off flying a P-38 in the European Theater.

Since then, I have not placed those glass ornaments on the tree. They have a place of honor on the mantle.

As for the folded stars, I fold a great many of them each year, making them of brightly-colored paper instead of coating them with wax.

Perhaps you have some family treasures to honor – as they honor your family.

Best Wishes!

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

