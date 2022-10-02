Open Range: The good old days of grocery shopping

There were grocery stores in France as early as the 14th century, and their stock consisted of products such as vegetables, fruits and meats. Now we can buy a bicycle or a porch swing in the same store where we pick up our milk, eggs and frozen pizzas.

Of course, that’s assuming we actually go to the store and don’t have it delivered to our door. Being something of a dinosaur when it comes to modern marketing, I didn’t realize that a lot of people order their groceries online these days.

My grandfather went to work for a brand-new store called “Safeway” in Idaho back around 1919. It was a far cry from the fruits, vegetables, spices and other foods of the original French grocers, but food, fresh or packaged, was still the “theme.”

By the time I took a job as a checker, the foods came from across the country and beyond. Brand names were household terms and the stock expanded to include books, magazines, toys and medicines. “Scanners” were new then, and the worst part of the job was dreaming all night about sliding cereal, cookies, peanut butter and other edibles across the scanner.

The earliest reference I’ve found to a grocery store in Montana was in 1867 in Virginia City. It was reportedly moving into a room in the “old Crystal Palace”. How “old” could it have been, considering the town wasn’t even incorporated until 1864?

Before the “Golden Spike” was driven at Promontory Point in Utah in 1869, canned goods came up the Missouri River by Steamboat to Fort Benton and then by wagon or ox cart to Helena and Deer Lodge.

Once the railroad crossed the country, goods were brought to Montana by wagon from Utah. By 1871, newspapers reported arrivals of fresh California fruits, fresh cured hams and California groceries “of every variety."

Particularly in small towns, the postmaster was nearly always the owner of the grocery store. The job didn’t pay very well. Some received only $10 or less a year, but it was worth it because people tended to stock up on groceries when they came for their mail.

In 1876 there was a flap over a law that required businesses selling liquor to be closed on election days and Sundays. Deer Lodge and Beaverhead counties protested because this would mean closing grocery stores at those times.

The driving of the “Last Spike” at Garrison in 1883 completed Montana’s connection with trade from across the country, and grocery stores lost a lot of local products to big producers.

But even after the big stores – and the ever bigger store – arrived, there were still what were called “Mom and Pop” stores.

When I first moved back to Montana I was perplexed by the police report in the Deer Lodge Silver State Post newspaper. It seemed that every week, a small child would be reported missing, and nearly every time the child would turn up at Young’s Market. I finally asked the proprietor why. He pointed to the penny candy rack, an irresistible attraction for a youngster. I can just recall such a rack at the store in Elliston in the late ‘40s, where my brother and I spent our hoarded pennies.

The good old days.