Open Range: Teenagers talk prom in a rainbow of colors

Foreign languages are a constant challenge to me. French, Spanish, Bahasa, and a word or two in several other languages are always in danger of slipping away into the black hole I jokingly call my “memory.”

There are other sorts of languages I’ve tried to learn. I hitchhiked in the engine of a freight train (decades ago – this is not recommended, especially if the train is not making a return run), and learned some of the hand signals used in the yard before radios became available. All I can remember now is how to signal how many cars to sluff off and how to signal, “I’m going to eat now.”

Then there are restaurant slangs which the waitresses and waiters shouted back at the cook, now (sadly) replaced by touch screens. “Two on a raft, wreck ‘em!” was poached eggs on toast, with the yolk opened. Ick! There were some imaginative phrases and it was fun to try to guess what they meant.

I can spell out words in American sign language, and did so to pass paperless “notes” in my 8th grade class until our French teacher revealed his ability to read it -- in sign. Perhaps we would have gotten better grades if we’d been spelling our notes out in French. Can you spell French words in American sign? How could you place the accents?