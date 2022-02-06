Open Range: Tangled tales of Treasure State travel trip up trekking technology

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been cooped up for so long I’m starting to cackle.

There are places to go! People to see! And I’m in the planning stage.

After not doing any serious traveling for a while, I’ve decided to start small. There are a lot of Montana towns I’ve never explored.

Deer Lodge, for example, is only about 12 miles south of Deer Lodge. That is, the original Deer Lodge is about 12 miles south of the current city. It was originally called It-So-Ke-In-Car-Neh (spelling dubious), which is “Deer Lodge” in Shoshone. Then I could go to “Loge du Chevreuil.” Actually, I wouldn’t have to go there, since that’s “Deer Lodge” in French, and it was the French trappers’ version of the Shoshone. These days it’s called Warm Springs.

On my way back to the present-day town of Deer Lodge I’d like to stop at Cottonwood and LaBarge City. I wouldn’t have far to go, since each of those were early names for Deer Lodge.

According to pioneer Granville Stuart, in “Forty Years on the Frontier,” I could then head up a mere 10 miles to Grantsville, where Johney Grant lived (off and on) from 1857 to 1861. Or maybe 1862... Don’t ask your vehicle’s navigation system to get you there. You’ll end up 486.3 miles away in Grantsville, Utah. Since the Northern Pacific Railroad came through in 1883, Montana’s Grantsville has been called Garrison. Grant moved 10 miles south to Cottonwood, and built the heart of the ranch now known as Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site. By the time he sold out to Kohrs, the town had become Deer Lodge City.

Well, that will probably be enough for a warm-up and it will be time to venture a bit farther. Copperopolis sounds interesting. Not the town briefly named Copperopolis by Copper King Marcus Daly. That had to be renamed Anaconda, (which, by the by, is in Deer Lodge County, even though Deer Lodge City is not) because there was already a Copperopolis in Madison County. It had been founded in 1866, and was – perhaps – the site of the first discovery of copper in Montana. It must be admitted that the Madison County version, though older, did not achieve the status of its vanquished rival for the name. In 1901, enthusiastic investors touted a new life for the area, writing that six months previous it had all been open prairie, but was now a booming town, “a hive of industry” with 300 inhabitants.

Cattleman Two Dot Wilson described it as a “site for the Gods.” There is a town called Two Dot. Wilson allegedly got the nickname because when he branded his own cattle he’d use his two-dot iron, but when he was rustling someone else’s cattle he’d use whatever size frying pan would cover the old brand. True or not, it makes a good story.

Copperopolis struggled on, and in 1907, the Fergus County Democrat reported that John Morris spoke well for the future of the “old” mining camp. Fifty-six years later it was a stop on a rock hound field trip.

Those tangled tales having generated enough confusion, I think I should simply go to Fort Smith. It wouldn’t be hard to find, since I had a chance to work there many years ago. I still chuckle over the map my boss had printed out, telling me to start by turning north on I-90 from Deer Lodge. Had I followed it, the only way I’d have reached Fort Smith (east-southeast of here) would have been by circumnavigating the globe.

I’d still have to be careful not to trust technology, though. There is also a Fort Smith in Missouri, built by Union troops during the Civil War. There’s a Fort Smith in Arkansas built in 1817 by the military, a Fort Smith in Georgia, claimed by the French, and a Fort Smith in Labrador in the province of Newfoundland, Canada. If I get that far, at least I might be rescued by a Labrador retriever.

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

