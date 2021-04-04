Open Range :Spring-Cleaning? Why Spoil an Otherwise Lovely Season?

Perhaps I should try a different homemaker’s advice, since Mrs. Beeton wrote her “Book of Household Management” one hundred and sixty-two years ago.

My “Farmer’s Cyclopedia” is a bit more modern – but I’m suspicious. It advises that when color on a fabric has been accidentally destroyed by acid, ammonia can be applied to neutralize it, after which chloroform will restore the original color. I wonder if anyone ever tried that and if they lived to tell the tale. I also have to wonder what sort of household the writer ran since it included advice on how to remove bruises from furniture: Acid, ammonia, chloroform and bruised furniture? I concluded the 30 years which passed between Mrs. Beeton’s book and the “Cyclopedia” hadn’t produced many useful advances.

My 1939 book was of little help, since it didn’t have any spring-cleaning advice for me at all. Apparently my servants were supposed to do all the work. The one tidbit I culled was that you are not supposed to say “Pardon me,” if you are stepping between two people. You are supposed to say, “I beg your pardon,” because if you say “pardon me” you are demanding something for yourself. Oh.