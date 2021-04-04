Open Range :Spring-Cleaning? Why Spoil an Otherwise Lovely Season?

The snow has nearly melted off the north sides of my trees, which were coated in an icy crust when a recent midnight storm swept through, knocking out power and making walkways treacherous again. I shouldn’t complain. I had just enjoyed an entire afternoon of being able to go out through my back gate, which had been inaccessible since last October. Or maybe it was two Octobers ago. I’ve sort of lost track of the time.
It is, however, time to consider spring-cleaning.
The operative word here is “consider.” Housekeeping is rather low on my list, coming in just below frying liver and a notch or two above eating liver.
Fortunately, I have a lot of books which can provide me with advice on household chores.
Mrs. Beeton had a lot to say on the subject. Spring cleaning, she wrote, “takes place in the spring..” (really?) “when the warm curtains of winter are replaced by the light and cheerful muslin curtains.” You see? If I hadn’t read her book I’d never have known that I was supposed to have different curtains for winter and spring.
Since I have nothing against my carpets, I ignore her advice that every one of my carpets should be beaten. I also make do with a simple dust cloth for dusting. Among other special cleaning tools, she recommends a specially designed “bannister broom,” but I just slide my hand along the rail. This serves a double purpose; dusting the rail and giving me something to clutch if I trip on an unwary cat.
Perhaps I should try a different homemaker’s advice, since Mrs. Beeton wrote her “Book of Household Management” one hundred and sixty-two years ago.
My “Farmer’s Cyclopedia” is a bit more modern – but I’m suspicious. It advises that when color on a fabric has been accidentally destroyed by acid, ammonia can be applied to neutralize it, after which chloroform will restore the original color. I wonder if anyone ever tried that and if they lived to tell the tale. I also have to wonder what sort of household the writer ran since it included advice on how to remove bruises from furniture: Acid, ammonia, chloroform and bruised furniture? I concluded the 30 years which passed between Mrs. Beeton’s book and the “Cyclopedia” hadn’t produced many useful advances.
My 1939 book was of little help, since it didn’t have any spring-cleaning advice for me at all. Apparently my servants were supposed to do all the work. The one tidbit I culled was that you are not supposed to say “Pardon me,” if you are stepping between two people. You are supposed to say, “I beg your pardon,” because if you say “pardon me” you are demanding something for yourself. Oh.
I finally came across a book which had belonged to my mother and I figured there might be something useful, but got no farther than page four, which listed the types of brushes I would need to properly clean the house: Bottle brushes, small feather duster, window brush, radiator brush, shoe brush, clothes brush, fiber broom, foxtail brush, large feather duster, counter brush, pot brush, bathtub brush and floor broom – among others. I brushed off that advice.