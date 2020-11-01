Open Range: Some comforting ideas

Bill and Susan seconded the vote for chocolate: “Chocolate candy! Helps every time.” I agree, but too much chocolate might make me too big for comfort. Sort of a win/lose situation. Or do I mean win/gain?

Duncan and Carolyn have a wide range of choices, due to the fact that their different upbringings brought different outlooks. Food was fuel for Duncan, although he did admit to a liking for fried salmon, and homemade pineapple-upside-down cake can bring him to a mouth-watering halt. To quote Duncan, Carolyn, a good southerner, “regards fried okra the way a bank robber might eye an unguarded pile of cash.” She also gets an occasional craving for boiled peanuts.

I was introduced to that particular treat when I was detailed to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in southern Georgia. On a weekend outing with fellow instructors, the driver pulled over to a roadside stand and leaped out to buy boiled peanuts. He returned and handed me a soggy brown bag full of soggy peanuts. I wasn’t sure if this was an in-joke or something I was actually supposed to eat. I’m still not sure, so I give Carolyn permission to question my enjoyment of chewing raw wheat until it turns to a sort of chewing gum. If you decide to give it a try, pick it before the seeds harden and it’s better if you take time to rub the hulls off first.