Open Range: Some comforting ideas

What is your family’s comfort food?
There’s no point mentioning the various stresses which drove me to make my family’s traditional comfort dish; the whole world is caught up in those stresses at the moment. However, I thought I was dealing well with it all until I caught myself making tuna casserole.
I should, perhaps, rephrase that. Tuna casserole wasn’t exactly comfort. It was a “go-to” recipe when times were …challenging. It’s not a favorite, but at least it was warm, edible and I already had the ingredients. The temperature had plummeted, 10 inches of snow had fallen and I didn’t really want to make a foray to the grocery store.
If I could really have comfort food right now I’d be on the top floor of the Oriental Hotel in Bangkok, having flaming duck and wondering what flowers I’d find in the floating market.
I wondered what food other folks turned to in a crisis so I turned on my computer and sent a query out into the ether. There were enough replies to write a 2020 Crisis Cookbook, and a fascinating diversity among them.
Jill and Scott each had versions of tuna casserole from their childhood – not as a family dish, but as a beckoning aroma from their school cafeterias. They still resort to a homemade version, appropriately called “Glop.” Scott nominated hot chocolate – made with sugar and cocoa powder stirred into gently steaming milk.
Bill and Susan seconded the vote for chocolate: “Chocolate candy! Helps every time.” I agree, but too much chocolate might make me too big for comfort. Sort of a win/lose situation. Or do I mean win/gain?
Duncan and Carolyn have a wide range of choices, due to the fact that their different upbringings brought different outlooks. Food was fuel for Duncan, although he did admit to a liking for fried salmon, and homemade pineapple-upside-down cake can bring him to a mouth-watering halt. To quote Duncan, Carolyn, a good southerner, “regards fried okra the way a bank robber might eye an unguarded pile of cash.” She also gets an occasional craving for boiled peanuts.
I was introduced to that particular treat when I was detailed to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in southern Georgia. On a weekend outing with fellow instructors, the driver pulled over to a roadside stand and leaped out to buy boiled peanuts. He returned and handed me a soggy brown bag full of soggy peanuts. I wasn’t sure if this was an in-joke or something I was actually supposed to eat. I’m still not sure, so I give Carolyn permission to question my enjoyment of chewing raw wheat until it turns to a sort of chewing gum. If you decide to give it a try, pick it before the seeds harden and it’s better if you take time to rub the hulls off first.
Mary's response to my question was, “Ha! That’s an easy-peasy answer…Grilled cheese with extra cheese and a nice slice of ripe tomato.” She is also partial to apple fritters. My education has been inadequate, since I’m not sure what a fritter is.
Owen’s list was long and mouth-watering: Chicken fried in butter and apple vinegar, home-made brownies with plenty of walnuts, four varieties of ice cream in a one-pint container, eaten with a small spoon to make it last longer, Chinese take-out, chocolate fondue with fresh strawberries and bananas…
I think I’m getting hungry.
Cathy who lives just south of here wrote, “Stew! And if I’m feeling energetic enough, biscuits to go with it…” Our first significant snowstorm this fall seems to have inspired her, as she ended her reply with, “Brrrrr! Think I’ll make some stew and biscuits tomorrow!”
I’m not sure if “comfort food” and “favorite dish” are the same thing. My sister, Jean, loves duck (must be genetic) but her comfort dish is noodles with sour cream. Nephew Jesse finds some comfort in store-bought versions of his mother Elly’s highly seasoned Indonesian dishes, but they lack the – for want of a better word – impact of the homemade.
My brother, Buck, is the chef in the family. His first reply was a chili mac-and-cheese one-pot casserole. “Warm, tasty, and easy to make.”
Knowing his love of the kitchen, I wasn’t surprised when he sent a post script. “One of the blessings(?) of staying at home more is having more time to play in the kitchen,” and he included a photo of his fresh-baked pear tart with heavy cream and a drizzle of dark chocolate.” I wonder if he’d swap a slice of it for a plate of leftover tuna casserole?
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.
