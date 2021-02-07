Open Range: Snowy tracks tell many tales

Getting out for a walk in winter has its ups and downs. There are a lot of discoveries to be made, but discovering an icy patch under an innocent-looking snowy drift would definitely be one of the downs.
However, the “ups” are great. Sherlock Holmes couldn’t have found tracking some animals (including people) more interesting.
A recent puzzling observation was that people walking down a bare street tend to walk in a fairly straight line, but fresh snow leads them to stray from side to side like an inebriated moose. Well, I’ve never actually known an inebriated moose, but their tracks do tend to wander. In any event, as I wondered why people’s tracks seemed to wobble so much on a level patch of snow, I glanced back and realized I was wobbling too.
When you’re cutting hay, you keep your eye on a distant point (like a particular fencepost at the end of the field) and head toward it. This enables you to ignore the little tugs and bumps that could send you off course. I figured the technique might work as well on a snowy walk so I aimed at a sign about a block away and left a trail that could have been made by a robot. Give it a try.
Snowy tracks tell many tales and present many mysteries. Snowshoeing in the bull pasture at the ranch one winter I came across a bizarre track which would still perplex me today except that I was able to follow it to the critter that made it.
There were no visible footprints: Just a deep track of zig-zags. I followed it, leaving my own trail of snowshoe tracks.
Up ahead was a bit of a rise which I knew to be the banks of a deep irrigation ditch. A few willows surrounded it, and I wondered if the mystery critter was lurking there, and wondered – too – if it was likely to be something hostile.
I finally arrived at the ditch and the tracks ended by a willow.
When birds take off from deep snow they often leave behind the imprint of their wings, but no such marks were visible.
The willow was nearly bare, and there was nothing in it except a magpie nest at about eye-level.
But wait! Did the nest just wiggle a little? By golly, it did! I moved a little closer and realized the “nest” was a porcupine. It barely moved, and I was able to snap a picture for my file of animal photos that fall into a special category, such as the one of a coyote, which is so distant it can only be discerned after I point directly to it, and the one of a black cat peeking up from the shadow of a dark rock.
When I was little and we lived up Telegraph Creek out of Elliston, my mother was always annoyed by the racket the porcupines made under the cabin at night. She finally learned they were feasting on the cardboard boxes she had stored there.
I like porcupines. Their only flaw is that when I try to get a good picture they turn their backs. I need to have a friend with a camera along to stand on the opposite side. At least one of us would be able to get a decent picture.
For a while there was a young porcupine hanging around behind the blacksmith shop. I named it “Zorro.” One day I wrapped a cotton towel around a broom and gently brushed it against Zorro’s backside, extracting a few little quills. I didn’t get punctured at the time, but several times over the years since I’ve gotten one of the tiny barbed weapons stuck in a fingertip. Serves me right.
To get back on “track,” there are a lot of stories to be read in the snow. Birds leave a variety of trails. One of my favorite tracks was left by a dove at my feeder. Perhaps it was a thank-you for all the birdseed, but it was equally appropriate for upcoming Valentine’s day. Have a happy one.
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.