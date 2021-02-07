Open Range: Snowy tracks tell many tales

There were no visible footprints: Just a deep track of zig-zags. I followed it, leaving my own trail of snowshoe tracks.

Up ahead was a bit of a rise which I knew to be the banks of a deep irrigation ditch. A few willows surrounded it, and I wondered if the mystery critter was lurking there, and wondered – too – if it was likely to be something hostile.

I finally arrived at the ditch and the tracks ended by a willow.

When birds take off from deep snow they often leave behind the imprint of their wings, but no such marks were visible.

The willow was nearly bare, and there was nothing in it except a magpie nest at about eye-level.

But wait! Did the nest just wiggle a little? By golly, it did! I moved a little closer and realized the “nest” was a porcupine. It barely moved, and I was able to snap a picture for my file of animal photos that fall into a special category, such as the one of a coyote, which is so distant it can only be discerned after I point directly to it, and the one of a black cat peeking up from the shadow of a dark rock.