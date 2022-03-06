Open Range: Satellites, solar flares and kites

The recent solar flare which sent 40 newly-launched satellites plunging back to earth has had quite a bit of press. People are beginning to worry about the thousands of human-made objects orbiting the planet, all of which (unless they escape the earth’s pull) will eventually fall.

Of course, with 196,900,000 square miles of the Earth’s surface to choose from, the odds against a satellite landing on anyone may be even higher than winning the lottery, particularly since most will probably burn up in the earth’s atmosphere.

All of which reminded me of something I’d seen years ago in an old newspaper. Luckily, I’d added it to my trivia file under “kites.”

In 1895, the Anaconda Standard published a report that the National Weather Bureau planned to send up 10 giant kites, all on one string, to the height of two miles. The object was to conduct systematic studies of the upper atmosphere in order to make a map for the use of balloonists. Another proposed use for this project was to harness lightning. They probably should have checked with Benjamin Franklin.

There were a couple of other gems in that file.

In 1897, Professor Libbey from Princeton University planned to explore a mesa in New Mexico that was rumored to have been inhabited centuries before. It was inaccessible by climbing. His initial plan was to send up kites to take a line to the top and bring up heavier lines. I can’t picture how that would have worked, however he ended up using a cannon to fire a rope over the end of the butte and then using a pulley to pull himself up in a marine life-saving chair. How the rope was secured was not reported.

In any event, he claimed he had found no ruins, rudely stating “Romantic Indian legend can never stand the acid test of scientific investigation.” Later that year, another archeologist explored the mesa and found arrow points, stone tools, beads and pottery fragments – and hopefully Libbey’s shattered ego.

George Dewey was admiral of the Navy, best known for his victory at the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American war, but as a boy he was known for flying his kites higher than the other boys.

The most successful and best documented story in my “Kite” file tells of an 1847 contest with a $5 prize to the first person who could fly a kite across the Niagara Gorge, near the falls. A young American boy, Homan Walsh, won on the second day, flying his kite from the Canadian side.

The string was fastened to a tree and a light cord was pulled across by it, then a heavier cord and finally a wire cable. The ultimate purpose was to enable a bridge to be built across the 800-foot gap and 225-foot cliffs. The kite was named the Union. For a moment I wondered why an American boy flew his kite from the Canadian side, but the obvious answer is that you can’t fly a kite against the wind.

There’s probably a moral there.

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

