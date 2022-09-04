Open Range: Not my cat

For months now I have been visited by a large, furry feline. It has a good home elsewhere, but is a rambling sort of cat, and I am not the only human on its itinerary.

It likes dogs and cats and it chases bicycles and sticks. It assumes any door which is open is an open invitation, but it merely conducts a quiet and thorough inspection of the premises, gazing thoughtfully at the décor before wandering back out.

I understand its official name is either Cat or Kitten and for a long time I called it "Not My Cat", but its fur is long enough to braid and I call it Hairball.

In any event, s/he (the gender is a mystery) has some unusual talents which set it apart from dozens of other cats I’ve known, from hostile barn cats to playful kittens.

I have never before seen a cat attempt to assist in planting a garden.

Any time I’m working in the various flower, herb and vegetable beds, Hairball is right there, digging with me.

My natural response at first was to say, “This is NOT a litter box!” However, that was apparently not his/her intent. (I think I’ll just call it “him,” until proven otherwise. He’s very large.)

When a hole was sufficiently enlarged to set a plant, tree, tomato, flower, herb, etc., I’d pack the dirt around it and we’d move on to the next plant.

There was a slight crisis when a bag of French fingerling seed potatoes disappeared and I found it torn open and empty. I like to try new potatoes, and was a bit irritated. A couple of weeks later I found one under a tree. Another appeared over by the wood pile.

I assume Hairball just considered them furless pink mice and was playing with them, although since they were scattered, maybe he wanted to experiment with planting them in different habitats. Fortunately, the weather was forgiving, the potatoes were still viable, and Hairball and I planted them with fingers – and, perhaps, paws – crossed.

That should have been the end of the potato crisis. It wouldn’t be a large harvest, but at least I’d find out how they’d take to Deer Lodge soil, weather and water.

Well, it should have been, but a couple of days ago I glanced over and saw that Hairball had decided it was harvest time. He had burrowed down through the raised mounds and dug several inches down from ground level. I mounded the soil back up, but he has since dug back down twice. How do you explain to an amateur gardener cat that the potatoes have more growing time?

I guess I shouldn’t be annoyed. I may not raise much of a potato crop, but Hairball has raised a lot of laughs.

(Probably the best thing about Hairball is that when the work's all done, he knows a brief nap is justified.)