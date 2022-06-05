Open Range: Nature's beauty not always shiny

Ever since decades ago when my brother and I buried “gold” (actually iron pyrite) in coffee cans up Telegraph Creek, I have been a rock hound. Somewhere back in my childhood I got the idea that every rock must have a lump of gold and silver inside it. Why else would our parents have gone down in a cold, dark, smelly hole in a mountain just to fill up a little railcar with rocks?

Nearly every rock I collected when I was little had at least a bit of sparkle: A little pyrite, some “diamonds,” which disappointingly always turned out to be quartz crystals and garnets, which could never seem to be successfully extracted from the heavy matrix that encased them.

When I moved to town, I discovered to my delight that the shop behind the house had drawers full of polished rocks, a legacy of the original owner. I continue to be amazed by the way polishing can reveal colors and patterns, which can seem merely gray or tan when dry and dusty. Sometimes the colors are revealed “in the wild” merely by getting rained on.

Recent gloomy weather sent me out to the shop to poke through the collection and there, amongst all the sparkle, were two mud-colored chunks with – apparently – no redeeming qualities. They were totally surrounded by sparkling green andradite garnets, which my hiking buddy and I found decades ago in southern Arizona.

Curious, I turned them over. They might not have sparkled, but they didn’t need to. They were fossilized leaves, and every bit as beautiful in their way as the glittering minerals. Minerals, no matter how sparkling or shiny, all form in essentially the same way, by the slow accretion of molecules.

The slow arrival of spring this year, however, is reminding me that compared to geologic time, the leaves of trees and other plants burst out in mere moments.

I wonder where the leaf fossils “grew.” Undoubtedly a scientist could pin it down some. Did they provide shade for early humans? Did dinosaurs stomp through their groves? Did birds and small, furry creatures hide in their dense foliage?

The expression “turning over a new leaf” – is an often misunderstood saying, which some folks think means they are going to be better. It really means you have a new, blank page to write your story on, and it may end up better or worse.

Maybe a paleontologist could give me a clue as to the mysterious fossils’ origin, but I’m enjoying trying to solve the mystery myself. It will give me an opportunity to learn a lot and turn over a new leaf while turning over a couple of old leaves.

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

