I was thoroughly snubbed once by a mountain lion.
The recent sighting of a mountain lion in the Helena area has made me think about my own memories of the big cats. Such encounters are few, but they’ve all been memorable.
The first time I saw one in the wild, we were driving up to camp. The road was hot, dry and dusty in the foothills, and I looked forward to reaching the forest. However, if it hadn’t been so open, I would probably not have spotted the mountain lion poised like a statue on top of a cut bank overlooking the road. Safely inside the car, I was impressed but not frightened.
Three of my most memorable lions were ones I didn’t see.
I had been sitting on a rock by the creek up Emery east of Deer Lodge, just relaxing, when the back of my neck told me there was something wrong. I looked around: Nothing. I tried to shake off the feeling, but my neck was adamant. Before I’d even decided to do so, my feet agreed with my neck and I found myself heading back to the truck. I tried to tell myself that I was being chicken-hearted. There was no sign of anything threatening to be seen.
Next day, the morning coffee shop talk was all about the mountain lion seen up Emery.
Necks don’t lie. That was invisible cat #1.
Another time, Mike and I were hiking up a narrow trail toward Gray Wolf north of Seeley, when the woods suddenly went silent. Not a bird chirped. I don’t even think the breeze rustled a leaf. We kept a sharp eye out for about a quarter of a mile, frequently checking behind us, as that is the mountain lion’s preferred plan of attack. Suddenly the sounds returned as abruptly as if someone had thrown a switch.
On our return later that day, we found a large cat scat in the middle of the trail, the claw marks as the cat properly buried it were impressively large. As narrow as that trail was, we couldn’t have failed to see it on our way in. I could almost imagine the cat smirking as it pictured our reaction. Invisible cat #2.
Foolishly, perhaps, I used to cross-country ski alone up to Copper Lake east of Lincoln. The last time I did so, I turned back and the previously unmarked snow showed my tracks – and the tracks of a very large cat. Perhaps it was a lynx instead of a mountain lion. I’ll never know. Invisible cat #3.
As for being snubbed; back in the early ‘70s, I’d just been hired as a seasonal ranger in Yosemite. There was a very short-lived television series that year called “Sierra” which was making use of Yosemite’s spectacular scenery.
One day they brought up a “tame” mountain lion and I couldn’t resist the chance to pet it. I was working my fingers into the thick fur on its neck when it turned toward me with infinite slowness and those beautiful eyes looked right through me.
Invisible ranger #1.
