Open Range: Living in town not so bad after all

I am way too greedy!

When I had to move to town, it seemed that all I really wanted was to stay on the ranch.

My “home” included the cattle, the wildlife, the fields meeting the dry hills, and the hills leading straight to the mountains.

There was a constantly evolving herd of barn cats. The changing seasons brought something old and something new every year. Selfishly, I treasured the hours when I had the entire ranch to myself – and the critters, of course.

Then I moved to town. I fought it for a while. The house itself couldn’t have been more welcoming. Built of logs nearly a century ago, it has – for want of better words – an authenticity and character missing in many modern homes.

A previous owner had left a lot behind: There were French books to struggle through, blacksmith tools and a small anvil in the basement, along with something I had long sought; a “travelers wheel” used in wagon building. A root cellar housed Deer Lodge photos of the 1930s and pre-war Japanese porcelains.

There was even a large aerial photo of the university my mother graduated from in 1943. The house tried to welcome me, but I continued sulking. An adjacent field and creek were made into a nature park.