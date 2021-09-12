Open Range: Living in town not so bad after all

I am way too greedy!
When I had to move to town, it seemed that all I really wanted was to stay on the ranch.
My “home” included the cattle, the wildlife, the fields meeting the dry hills, and the hills leading straight to the mountains.
There was a constantly evolving herd of barn cats. The changing seasons brought something old and something new every year. Selfishly, I treasured the hours when I had the entire ranch to myself – and the critters, of course.
Then I moved to town. I fought it for a while. The house itself couldn’t have been more welcoming. Built of logs nearly a century ago, it has – for want of better words – an authenticity and character missing in many modern homes.
A previous owner had left a lot behind: There were French books to struggle through, blacksmith tools and a small anvil in the basement, along with something I had long sought; a “travelers wheel” used in wagon building. A root cellar housed Deer Lodge photos of the 1930s and pre-war Japanese porcelains.
There was even a large aerial photo of the university my mother graduated from in 1943. The house tried to welcome me, but I continued sulking. An adjacent field and creek were made into a nature park.
In time, the barren backyard has turned into a jungle with rescued saplings which are now over 30 feet tall, raspberries, chokecherries and serviceberries which have been allowed to run amok and there are enough wild birds to have my own sanctuary.
I’ve even grown to appreciate the convenience of running to a nearby store when I discover a missing, vital ingredient in something I’m cooking.
Lately I’ve been looking at a home just a few miles from town with several acres to fill with new orphan trees, a huge shop big enough for my forge and an endless view of “my” mountain.
But I’d have to leave all my trees! What if the next owner cut them down? Where else could I as easily get the 300 dandelions needed to make a batch of dandelion honey? I can’t take the nature park with me and I’d miss the convenience of the two-minute stroll to the FFA Ag-Ed shop and greenhouse. Despite being in town, I'm likely to encounter a doe with a spotted fawn, a kingfisher swooping along the creek and a heron, standing like a statue in the cool shade behind the school.
And how could I redirect my wild birds to a new sanctuary?
Some people just don’t know when they’re well off!
I plead guilty.
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.