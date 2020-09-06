Open Range: Lessons from a cantaloupe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is an old adage which goes, “There’s a right way and a wrong way to go about it.”

“It” can be anything from opening a jar to scaling a mountain.

Thanks to a greenhouse full of aspiring cantaloupes, I have learned that old adage could use an update.

The Deer Lodge Valley is favored with bearable winters, few dreadfully hot summer days and – usually – a beautiful Indian Summer. This does not, however, make it the best place to grow cantaloupes.

The Ag-Ed/FFA greenhouse offers needed warmth, and even now there are ripe cucumbers and tomatoes, and a tempting few cantaloupes edging toward maturity.

The plant sale at the end of the school year freed up the expanded metal tables, which had been filled with flats of flowers, herbs and vegetables. Their place was taken by the cantaloupe seedlings. If you aren’t familiar with “expanded metal,” it’s a sturdy diamond-shaped grid.

The plants sent runners across it, laden with blossoms. Since they aren’t self-pollinating, they had to be hand-pollinated. Pollen would be collected with a tiny paintbrush from one blossom and brushed on others. Bees are more efficient!