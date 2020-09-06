Open Range: Lessons from a cantaloupe

There is an old adage which goes, “There’s a right way and a wrong way to go about it.”
“It” can be anything from opening a jar to scaling a mountain.
Thanks to a greenhouse full of aspiring cantaloupes, I have learned that old adage could use an update.
The Deer Lodge Valley is favored with bearable winters, few dreadfully hot summer days and – usually – a beautiful Indian Summer. This does not, however, make it the best place to grow cantaloupes.
The Ag-Ed/FFA greenhouse offers needed warmth, and even now there are ripe cucumbers and tomatoes, and a tempting few cantaloupes edging toward maturity.
The plant sale at the end of the school year freed up the expanded metal tables, which had been filled with flats of flowers, herbs and vegetables. Their place was taken by the cantaloupe seedlings. If you aren’t familiar with “expanded metal,” it’s a sturdy diamond-shaped grid.
The plants sent runners across it, laden with blossoms. Since they aren’t self-pollinating, they had to be hand-pollinated. Pollen would be collected with a tiny paintbrush from one blossom and brushed on others. Bees are more efficient!
However, after days of wondering if anything was going to happen, the discovery of small, green cantaloupes lurking under the leaves was greeted with delight.
Atop the table was one healthy-looking specimen, and diligent search revealed others. It could be said that they had found the Right Way.
It was a few days later that an unfortunate discovery was made. One venturesome bud had slipped halfway through the grid before a growth spurt. That, I’m afraid to say, was the Wrong Way. It has continued to grow, but extricating it will be a bit of a problem. Well, to be honest, it won’t be all that hard, but it probably wouldn’t make a good fair entry.
Perhaps there is a Right Way and a Wrong Way, but I’m going to try to keep in mind that there may also be Another Way.
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.
