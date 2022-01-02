Open Range: Jumpstart your house cleaning after the holidays

Now that the holidays are over, you may find that some serious house cleaning is in order. I have discovered an amazing technique for getting my kitchen totally clean.

Before you start, make sure you have put the mop away, preferably in the basement, and it helps to forget to bring up new sponges to replace the ones you just threw out.

First, you set a cup of bright red fruit juice on the counter next to the stove. It doesn’t have to be a huge cup: 8 ounces will do.

Second, you reach for it while being distracted by something. The subject of the distraction is irrelevant.

Third, though still distracted, be sure to knock it over in the direction of the stove.

Fourth, make a hasty grab for the cup, while it still contains a minimum of half the juice and knock it halfway across the kitchen. (Hint: For this step, a plastic cup is recommended.)

Fifth, walk through the spilled juice on your way to assemble cleaning supplies. This will give the spilled juice time to trickle down the sides of the oven and cabinet and spread underneath both. If you want to do an extreme cleaning, leave the cabinet drawer and cupboard open slightly, allowing the juice to enter and spread.

Sixth, slide the cutting board away from the spill. Do not check to see if any juice has already seeped beneath it.

All of this is best done on a sub-freezing morning, so you are disinclined to kick off your shoes. This will make it easier to track the sticky spots because your shoes will make little sticky sounds once the juice begins to dry.

Once the spill seems to be cleaned up, carefully pour a clean cup of juice, sit down and enjoy it. This will give all the undetected spots of juice time to dry, so you will be able to tell by the adhesive condition of most of the spots you missed that the job is not finished.

Repeat as needed.

And have a wonderful New Year.

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

