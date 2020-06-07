Open Range: Hummingbird finds comfort in greenhouse full of flowers

I opened the door, hoping he would sense the fresh air and zoom out, but his perpetual commute kept him up near the peak of the “glass ceiling” (perhaps it was a female?) and he descended only to feed.

At the end of the day, with the only other choice being an aggressive attempt to trap him, (obviously ridiculous) I wished him well, shut the door and went home.

On the bright side, he had plenty to eat, and the weather outside was dreadful. Snow was predicted for that night.

There was no new snow the next day, but it was the kind of morning my sister -- at about the age of 6 -- described as when you “walk on the tops of the grasses.”

I opened the door to the comfortably warm greenhouse and was immediately reassured. The now familiar flutter revealed Fang, in fine fettle, zipping from one flower to another. He also chirped occasionally, but that was not as attention-getting as the buzz. “Fettle” by the way, is fine sand used to line a kiln.

A bit later, as I was watering some marigolds, I looked up to find Fang hovering right in front of me, not an arm’s length way. He hung in the air, giving me time to note his markings, and then zipped off.