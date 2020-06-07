Open Range: Hummingbird finds comfort in greenhouse full of flowers

Some of you may remember “Irving,” the mountain chickadee who enlivened my life for a couple of years. There was nothing in his appearance to distinguish him from other mountain chickadees. However, I cannot imagine that more than one chickadee would have had the nerve to land on my shoulder while I was splitting firewood or plop down to feast inside the jar of pine nuts I was carrying to the feeder.
Despite being seriously anthropomorphic, I do recognize that I tend to interpret animal behaviors according to human standards. That’s why I am able to report that “Fang” spent a couple of days with me in a greenhouse.
When I first heard him buzz overhead I figured it was either the father of all bumblebees or maybe one of those gigantic wasps everyone is in a swivet about.
Appropriately, a “swivet” is defined as a flutter, and – in fact – the sound was more of a fast flutter. That was appropriate, since the perpetrator turned out to be a hummingbird.
Fang is not a particularly appropriate name for a hummingbird.
My first reaction was worry. He was in nearly constant motion, zooming back and forth across the 60-foot length of the greenhouse, pausing only to grab a snack from a cucumber flower or a geranium. I assumed he must be in a panic and feared he would wear his little heart out.
I opened the door, hoping he would sense the fresh air and zoom out, but his perpetual commute kept him up near the peak of the “glass ceiling” (perhaps it was a female?) and he descended only to feed.
At the end of the day, with the only other choice being an aggressive attempt to trap him, (obviously ridiculous) I wished him well, shut the door and went home.
On the bright side, he had plenty to eat, and the weather outside was dreadful. Snow was predicted for that night.
There was no new snow the next day, but it was the kind of morning my sister -- at about the age of 6 -- described as when you “walk on the tops of the grasses.”
I opened the door to the comfortably warm greenhouse and was immediately reassured. The now familiar flutter revealed Fang, in fine fettle, zipping from one flower to another. He also chirped occasionally, but that was not as attention-getting as the buzz. “Fettle” by the way, is fine sand used to line a kiln.
A bit later, as I was watering some marigolds, I looked up to find Fang hovering right in front of me, not an arm’s length way. He hung in the air, giving me time to note his markings, and then zipped off.
As the day passed, he became adjusted to my presence, and while I clipped and watered and transplanted and swept, he visited virtually every flower in the greenhouse. I didn’t see him tasting the marigolds or the jalapeños, but they appeared to be the only things not on his preferred menu.
One of his favorites was nicotiana. (No, hummingbirds do not smoke!) The flower is in the same family as tobacco, and gardeners like it because it is a favorite of bees. I bet hummingbirds like it because the flowers stick out at just the right angle.
I selfishly enjoyed the winged companionship, but my conscience told me he would be better off outside. The likelihood of him finding a hummingbird friend was pretty slim as well.
After watching him feed for a while, I decided he liked the pale orange geraniums and the nicotiana best, so I laid a “trail” of them to the open door, placed some on a table outside and waited. He tasted them, but remained inside.
Then, a couple of hours later, I heard his faint chirp. I looked over to the door, and he was just hovering there in the opening. He remained in midair for a couple of seconds, gave one more chirp and was gone, leaving me with one blurry photo taken on an antique flip phone – one of those photos where you try to show it to someone and have to say, “See that tiny dot? That’s him!”
My mental photo is full of great pictures, though. Fangs a lot!
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.
