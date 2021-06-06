Open Range: Feeling thrifty and satisfied

My friends will readily confirm that I’m a cheapskate. My attention to clothing is generally limited to comfortable, clean and….well, I guess that’s about all. My truck is pretty old and I have even been known to darn a hole in a sock on occasion.

So, the other day when I was working in the yard and excavated an old brass garden hose nozzle, there was no question that I would either use it or at least pass it on to someone else to use.

As it happened, however, its inner workings didn’t work. It wouldn’t allow any water through it, let alone adjust to different widths and pressures of spray.

Brute force proving unavailing, I reached for a can of penetrating oil. One quick spray and a resort to a couple of pairs of slip-joint pliers turning segments of the nozzle opposite to each other did the trick. It’s a good bit of hardware of uncertain vintage but an undoubtedly busy future.

Now, my friends would kid me and ask why I don’t just buy a new one.

A quick check online showed similar products, ranging (because it is quite a heavy-duty one) from $16 to $23.