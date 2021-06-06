Open Range: Feeling thrifty and satisfied

My friends will readily confirm that I’m a cheapskate. My attention to clothing is generally limited to comfortable, clean and….well, I guess that’s about all. My truck is pretty old and I have even been known to darn a hole in a sock on occasion.
So, the other day when I was working in the yard and excavated an old brass garden hose nozzle, there was no question that I would either use it or at least pass it on to someone else to use.
As it happened, however, its inner workings didn’t work. It wouldn’t allow any water through it, let alone adjust to different widths and pressures of spray.
Brute force proving unavailing, I reached for a can of penetrating oil. One quick spray and a resort to a couple of pairs of slip-joint pliers turning segments of the nozzle opposite to each other did the trick. It’s a good bit of hardware of uncertain vintage but an undoubtedly busy future.
Now, my friends would kid me and ask why I don’t just buy a new one.
A quick check online showed similar products, ranging (because it is quite a heavy-duty one) from $16 to $23.
Could I afford it? Of course. Would I rather spend the money on a tasty meal next time I’m in the Big City? Definitely! What? You say the new spray nozzle will last longer? Well, so will the old, resurrected one, and depending on the calorie content of the hypothetical tasty meal, it may remain with me even longer.
This isn’t a mere adherence to the old maxim, “Waste not, want not.” What difference does it make whether I can afford to be wasteful? Why should I?
Besides, there’s a kind of satisfaction in fixing something rather than tossing it and buying a replacement: “Hah! Rampant Consumerism: I’m not falling for your schemes of planned obsolescence. Your fancy advertisements don’t delude me into thinking I’ll turn into a 25-year-old supermodel in a chic outfit if I buy your high-tech garden sprayer. My flowers won’t be influenced by the shiny brass of the new nozzle any more than they are repelled by the oxidation on the old one.”
I did, I will confess, start to polish the old sprayer, but realized it would be a waste of time, and I am opposed to waste. I’d much prefer to spend the time eating chocolate, drinking coffee and reading a good book.
The only flaw in that plan is that rather than time going to waste, the chocolate will probably go to waist.
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.