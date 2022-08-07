Open Range: Don't say it

I like old sayings, and the more unusual the better. An old favorite is when a person is being rushed and protests, “Old alligator’s got FOUR legs, and HE can’t go up more’n one creek at a time!”

But be forewarned: The first person who asks me, “Hot enough for you?” is likely to end up head down in a bone-dry rain barrel!

Besides, there are so many better ways to lament our current hot spell. Back in 1879, an officer at Fort Assiniboine up by Havre was so sick of the hot weather that he claimed, “I’d rather own a grave in Ohio than the whole of this Territory.”

Of course, in those days the military wore wool uniforms. Back in the 1970s, I wore a blue wool uniform to portray an artillery sergeant at Fort Point National Historic Site in San Francisco. There, the problem was just the opposite. To keep from freezing in the icy winds, I occasionally wore my regular Park Service uniform under the historic one. As Mark Twain is reported to have said, “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.”

To return now to those thrilling days of yesteryear, during a hot spell in 1891, a visitor to Montana dismissed the complaints of a sweating citizen by claiming, “You ought to try a hot spell in Arizona! Have to tie a wet sponge over your mouth when you go out to keep the hot air from cracking the enamel on your teeth and blistering your tongue!”

A Texan, who had been suffering from the same southwest hot spell, one-upped the Arizonan when he claimed that it got so hot that three Texas ice houses burned down when the ice caught fire from spontaneous combustion.

An old saying goes, “Everybody complains about the weather but nobody does anything about it.” But here, at least, is a hot weather suggestion from the Great Falls Tribune of August, 1891.

“…a few good resolutions should be made. Among the first should be one to cultivate tranquility of mind…. In hot weather a fiery argument is almost as productive of a raised physical temperature as is a brisk walk in the blazing sun.” So, keep your temper so you don’t get hot under the collar!

At least one peril of a hot spell is no longer a problem these days. Apparently, glue in scrapbooks mildewed in hot weather back in the late 1800s. The Deer Lodge newspaper advocated making the adhesive out of boiling water and starch. We don’t fuss about that. We just file them all on our various electronic gizmos and forget them.

In case you don’t think I’m being serious about what is, after all, a serious situation, I will end this with one old bit of wisdom. A saying from the early 1800s promised, “What goes up, must come down.”