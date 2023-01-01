Open Range: Chickadees, finches, warblers, more find comfort during cold

The horse, motorcycle and ice-skating wrecks I had in my youth finally caught up with me, and I am now the somewhat wobbly owner of a new knee.

My only concern was that I wouldn’t be able to get out to fill the feeders for the chickadees and siskins while I recuperated. I solved that by clamping a tray to a south windowsill and sprinkling birdseed on it. There was a convenient hole in the window screen so I could fill the tray from indoors.

Then the bottom suddenly dropped out of the thermometer, and my education began. As soon as it was light, I opened the window to fill the tray, and discovered what almost looked like a muffin tin of tiny birds. They covered the tray, shaking in the cold, frost on their heads and shoulders.

As the sky lightened, I found they were warblers. Here and there amid the couple of dozen warblers were finches, looking surprisingly large and headless. I’ve never seen a wild bird with its head tucked so far down under one wing that it was just a fussy mound of feathers.

Chickadees, as is their custom, just darted in, grabbed a sunflower seed and zoomed off, but they were slowpokes compared to the nuthatch. It zipped by so quickly I wasn’t even sure it had time to grab a seed in passing.

Perhaps the oddest were the juncos. Their usual black “hoods” had the added feature of bushy white “eyebrows,” which proved to be frost.

It was so cold I could barely stand to open the window long enough to add new seed. For the next few days, I filled and refilled the tray, and the stream of birds never quit until dark.

I am accustomed to competition and squabbling at my feeders, with some species running off the more timid ones, but there was none of that: It was as if they agreed that they were all in this together.

One of the funniest bunches included what was, by comparison, a giant in their midst. A hairy woodpecker battered away in the center of the tray. A red-shafted flicker made them flutter off for a few moments, but they flew right back. A magpie landed, expecting all the little ones to disperse, but they didn’t, and after watching them for a few moments, it flew off in search of a less-crowded snack bar.

Seeing them so close and so constantly over several days, I realized they were changing to their spring colors – though I saw no other signs of warmer weather to come. The warblers gradually turned yellow, with sharply defined black and white bars to their wings. The finches began to regain the red-orange colors they had shed in the fall.

The chickadees were willing to come to my hand for pine nuts, but it was too cold for me. I finally just added some pine nuts to the mix and withdrew to the warm room.

I’m delighted by the resilience of the little guys, but I’m glad I don’t have to survive out there. Sub-zero temperatures are apparently for the birds.