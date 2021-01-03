Open Range: Chickadee offers life lessons

Hello. You may remember my ancestor, Irving, the mountain chickadee. My personal assistant, Lyndel, was very fond of him, and hand-fed him for a couple of years. When I arrived this fall she actually thought I might be Irving, but I have disabused her of that notion. Irving was a nice enough bird, but my talents are far greater.
Once she realized her error, she named me Charlie, and was going to tell you about me, but I convinced her she couldn’t do me justice.
I have been giving her an advanced course in mountain chickadee behavior. She’s a slow learner, but she tries.
The first thing I had to teach her was to ALWAYS have pine nuts in her pocket. When she failed to do so, I reminded her by landing on her head and ruffling up her hair. After I’d sent her back into the house a few times, she caught on, and now has nut-filled plastic film canisters in each of her jackets, and makes sure she refills them frequently.
Irving was invariably polite, and even made up a special chirp to get her attention. I see no reason to go to that extreme. The chirps of black-capped chickadees and mountain chickadees are not alike, so she has no need to pull out the pine nuts when one (or several) of those encroaching black-capped chickadees are around. There are always plenty of peanuts and sunflower seeds in the feeders, and – as Marie Antoinette might have said, “Let them eat peanuts!”
Some of my own family tried to muscle in on my territory, which I allow, as long as I’ve had my fill first, but she couldn’t tell the difference between me and my brothers and sisters.
I solved that problem by inviting them all to breakfast one morning. When she saw three more “Charlies” at the same time, she realized her error. Then it was just a matter of showing her my vastly superior intelligence, and she now makes sure I get first pick. She named them Athos, Porthos and Aramis, after the Three Musketeers, but I refused to be renamed D’Artagnan because Dumas should have named his novel “The Four Musketeers.”
With four feeders in the backyard, it sometimes got a little hectic, and the next thing I had to teach her was to come out her front door – quietly – and wait till I arrived, thus evading the hungry hordes who relied on the feeders.
I nearly gave up on her when she called me a dingbat for appearing to be unable to decide where to stash a seed. She finally recognized that I deliberately appeared to be tucking it into various trees and shrubs, thus confusing the birds waiting to pounce on the treat as soon as I flew off. In actuality, I still had the seed, and as soon as they were all engrossed in trying to find it in one of my decoy spots, I’d fly off to one of my own safe-deposit stashes.
I will give her credit for catching on to a particularly sneaky ploy. I chirped at her from the shelter of a thick juniper hedge. Competing birds were becoming a bit of a problem, but she and I worked out a solution. When she’s near the hedge, I no longer chirp – I just rustle one of the dried leaves under the juniper. Then she stands close to the hedge so that she can conceal her hand in the foliage, and slips me a pine nut, unobserved.