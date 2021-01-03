Open Range: Chickadee offers life lessons

Some of my own family tried to muscle in on my territory, which I allow, as long as I’ve had my fill first, but she couldn’t tell the difference between me and my brothers and sisters.

I solved that problem by inviting them all to breakfast one morning. When she saw three more “Charlies” at the same time, she realized her error. Then it was just a matter of showing her my vastly superior intelligence, and she now makes sure I get first pick. She named them Athos, Porthos and Aramis, after the Three Musketeers, but I refused to be renamed D’Artagnan because Dumas should have named his novel “The Four Musketeers.”

With four feeders in the backyard, it sometimes got a little hectic, and the next thing I had to teach her was to come out her front door – quietly – and wait till I arrived, thus evading the hungry hordes who relied on the feeders.

I nearly gave up on her when she called me a dingbat for appearing to be unable to decide where to stash a seed. She finally recognized that I deliberately appeared to be tucking it into various trees and shrubs, thus confusing the birds waiting to pounce on the treat as soon as I flew off. In actuality, I still had the seed, and as soon as they were all engrossed in trying to find it in one of my decoy spots, I’d fly off to one of my own safe-deposit stashes.