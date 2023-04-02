The old saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Montana, wait five minutes” needs to be rewritten. According to the dozens of birds which have sought refuge in my yard since December, it should be “If you don’t like the weather in Montana, find a sheltered yard with a soft-hearted human and just hang on.”

Ever since last December when I learned that birds of a feather don’t care who they flock with when it’s 34 below, I’ve been discovering new (to me) behaviors – as well as realizing I might as well buy the largest bags of various bird seeds when I can get to town, because I’m going to need them.

If it was a simple matter of “lots of birds eat lots of seeds” it wouldn’t have surprised me, but as the weeks wore on, I realized they had their preferences and they were working out a sort of schedule. The camaraderie seen when the cold first hit gradually shifted. The pine siskins were nearly always around, and had so little fear of me that they would land on my sleeve when I opened the window to add seed to the tray. Perhaps they think that there’s strength in numbers, or at least that the odds against being the captured one are more in their favor.

Only the chickadees seem to like pine nuts, and they evolved a morning schedule and an evening schedule. It took a while to figure out that the more timid ones would, at first, fly close to the nuts I held on my palm, then fly off, chirping loudly. Frankly, nearly all chickadees look alike, and it may be my imagination, but it seemed that when there were a number of them lurking noisily in nearby shrubs, one boss bird would land on my hand, stand there for a moment, looking noble, and then take off with a nut, after which the rest of the flock would dart down one by one and take advantage of the treat. They alit as regularly as if they were on a conveyor belt.

As the weeks passed, the feeding schedule became more recognizable, particularly in the evening. Goldfinches came first, well before dusk. Just as the sun approached the western horizon, chickadees arrived. Pine siskins were next, and finally – as the lingering light faded – the juncos arrived. They only come in the evening, but the other birds can pop in for a quick snack at any time during the day.

I’ve been feeding the birds for years, but the unkind winter weather gave me an opportunity to really get to see the various species, to learn that just because they’re LBJs (Little Brown Jobbers) they all have their own unique behaviors.

With luck, we’ll have some warmer weather soon, but in the meantime I’m happy to learn the wild birds’ cold hard winter facts.