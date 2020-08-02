Open Range: Bear with me

I suppose I could write another exciting account of watering plants in the FFA greenhouse, but maybe I’ll tell bear stories instead.
To be strictly honest, these are stories my mother wrote, from the days right after WWII when she and my father were working several mining claims up Telegraph Creek out of Elliston.
In her words, “Jim was working in the Hope claim, the one right across from the cabin and I was down there with Buck and Lyndel. Suddenly, I heard him yell ‘Nancy! Get the gun. There’s a bear!’ It seems he had spit his fuses (lit them) and just as he started out the adit onto the dump he heard a rumble, and there was a black bear standing over the portal. Well, what to do? Go back in with the fuses? Brave the bear and head for camp? He said he really didn’t know whether he just flew over the end of the ore dump or went around the more conventional side; he just wanted to get away in case the noise of the blast startled the bear into attacking. But when he got down at the cabin, his city-bred wife was still standing in front of the gun rack which held several kinds, trying to decide which one you use to shoot a bear. Very shortly, she was enlightened by a somewhat irate husband. You use the one with the big hole at the end!”
The second bear story involved me – somewhat embarrassingly. Again, in Mom’s words, “I had taken Lyndel down to the outhouse, which was quite a ways from the cabin we built… We were inside, and heard a rumbling going on right outside the door…Some big animal was poking around. I was afraid it was a bear, and stayed in that much less than attractive almost dark little shack (and anyone who has ever used an outhouse will recognize that is a mild description of a less than pleasant building) for a good half hour, trying to entertain Lyndel with stories. Finally, I decided to make a dash for it and got Lyndel on me Pig-a-back, told her to hang on tight, and made a dash for the cabin. Well, we didn’t have to go far to become aware of my ‘bear.’ It was just the old cow name Pet that belonged to Meyers, from down the road. It had strayed up the hill and found a nice healthy stand of grass, well fertilized, around the perimeter of the outhouse and was enjoying a lengthy and casual meal. She used to let the children ride on her back, and they would feed her pancakes.”
I was unaware of Dad’s bear at the mine, and heard the outhouse story often enough that I can almost imagine recalling the incident, but Mom ended the chapter on Elliston with something I recalled through the following decades.
“So…we left Montana, but not our memories….As we drove out of Helena to head toward California, she had her stubborn little fists rolled up, tears were rolling down her cheeks, and she announced, ‘I’m coming BACK!’ And she did.”
Yep. Sure did!
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.
