Open Range: Bear with me

I suppose I could write another exciting account of watering plants in the FFA greenhouse, but maybe I’ll tell bear stories instead.

To be strictly honest, these are stories my mother wrote, from the days right after WWII when she and my father were working several mining claims up Telegraph Creek out of Elliston.

In her words, “Jim was working in the Hope claim, the one right across from the cabin and I was down there with Buck and Lyndel. Suddenly, I heard him yell ‘Nancy! Get the gun. There’s a bear!’ It seems he had spit his fuses (lit them) and just as he started out the adit onto the dump he heard a rumble, and there was a black bear standing over the portal. Well, what to do? Go back in with the fuses? Brave the bear and head for camp? He said he really didn’t know whether he just flew over the end of the ore dump or went around the more conventional side; he just wanted to get away in case the noise of the blast startled the bear into attacking. But when he got down at the cabin, his city-bred wife was still standing in front of the gun rack which held several kinds, trying to decide which one you use to shoot a bear. Very shortly, she was enlightened by a somewhat irate husband. You use the one with the big hole at the end!”