Open Range: Baaack at the ranch it's business as usual save for some sheep

It was just like old times – except for the sheep.

A friend was going to be short-handed for a few days. In the course of more than 40 years, I had loaded, driven and fed hay from a feed truck hundreds of times. I speak “cow” pretty fluently, from the “buhhhh” of a calf through the low rumble which rises to a high shriek from a bull.

With the single exception of a maddened mother cow, none of our cows ever expressed a desire to jump onto the truck bed.

So, I was pretty confident that helping feed livestock at the school farm over the spring break would be fairly routine.

I hadn’t reckoned on a herd (Oops! Make that “flock”) of lambs who thought a joyride on a trailer was just the thing to liven up an otherwise cold and gloomy day. I have to confess, they looked rather cute (but clueless) as the truck started up. It wasn’t until they realized it was carrying them away from their mothers (who were still in their pens) that panic ensued and they dove off their suddenly motorized breakfast and fled for home.

Inside the barn, it was nice to meet the farm cats. That was familiar too. One, chubby and black, was friendly, but a long-haired orange one was aloof and – apparently – unnamed. For want of something else to call him (“kitty, kitty…” seemed inadequate), I called him “Prince William of Orange,” and he disdained me as any proper British peer would have done.

I went to fill the water troughs, another well-known chore – except for the sheep.

The pens were filled with ewes and with lambs, which were not old enough to be outside in the unseasonable cold. Four pens full of lambs and ewes were busy crisscrossing, bleating and, in the case of one particularly foolish ewe, getting her head stuck in a wire gate. Despite it being obvious that all she had to do was tip her head a bit to the side to back out, it eventually came down to us lifting the small gate off its hinges and tipping it instead.

The hose had to cross over the pens to reach the buckets we brought to replace those which were frozen, and the lambs were busy nibbling at the hose while one big ewe apparently decided that my red plaid wool jacket was a long-lost relative. She kept snuggling up to my sleeve, resting her chin on my arm and closing her eyes in apparent bliss. I seriously doubt, however, that she had a red plaid ancestor.

Outside, the free-range hens were sharing a corral with a very noisy bunch of pigs. Their grunts and squeals were disturbing an otherwise peaceful morning and as they stuck their snouts through the steel fence I suggested they tone it down. They didn’t appear to speak English, and on a whim, I tried meowing loudly half a dozen times. This totally silenced them, and they stood at the gate, giving me the sort of astonished look I imagine you might have given me had you been there. They didn’t even start up again as I walked off. Pigs are reputed to be very intelligent. I’ll credit them with getting my message.

All in all, the cows, calves, chickens and even pigs behaved as I’d expect. Ice on the water troughs was typical. Gates were ubiquitous – as they were when I lived on a ranch. It was business as usual.

Except for the sheep.

Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.

