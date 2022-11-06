Open Range: Aspen trees are colorful star of fall foliage

It’s snowing, a harsh wind is blowing and the sun has yet to come up, but I’m taking a pleasant stroll down Aspen Alley. I don’t even have a jacket on, and am tempted to go barefoot.

That’s because “Aspen Alley” is the name I’ve just given to the track from my side door, up the steps and through the house.

Raking up leaves is good exercise, but then what? If I don’t rake them up, most will have crumbled away by spring anyway.

I went on a planting binge when I moved to my home a couple of decades ago. The yard had been virtually devoid of anything but useless lawn, but is now home to a host of rescued deciduous trees and shrubs.

The aspen was my first rescue. I was driving along a rural road and saw a bulldozer approaching a small, isolated aspen. I jumped out of the truck with a hollered “Wait a minute!” grabbed a shovel. (Do you remember when we all carried the traditional “Axe, Bucket, Shovel,” when we were in the forests? It would be interesting to know how many nascent forest fires were snuffed out with those tools.)

Fortunately, the orphaned aspen was not connected by a runner to an entire aspen forest as can be the case. I took it home and it responded by sending out runners to create a new forest.

It has entertained me by sheltering a pigmy owl up against its trunk during a leafless winter. The owl was just at eye level and stood motionless as I admired it from only a few feet away.

On a hot summer’s day when everything else is still and stifling, it finds enough breeze to make the leaves tremble and the day seem bearable.

It does have a temper, though. I was cutting a limb off one of its nearby offspring (it was encroaching on a power line) and just as I cut through, the “parent” tree dropped a branch on my shoulder. It wasn’t large enough to cause serious injury, but it certainly caught my attention. Yeah, I know: Just a coincidence.

On the upside, there are a lot of wasps in the yard during the summer. The aspen does attract aphids, and the wasps feast on them. They apparently appreciate the meal enough that when I brush against a leafy branch, dislodging a wasp or two, they don’t respond with a sting. Their voracious appetites benefit a lot of my perennial flowers which would otherwise be prey to the aphids.

Fall is the best time, though. In Montana, fall comes any time it wants, from August to December. Crabapple, May trees, willows, grey ash, caragana hedge, mock orange and lilacs all shed their leaves, but the aspen is the star. This, I suspect, is because its flat leaves carpet the yard in a range of colors that vary from year to year.

They also carpet my carpet: Red, gold, rich orange, yellow, an occasional brown – they bring in the last bit of fall which, I sense, is about to turn to winter. I don’t think I’ll pick them up yet. I’ll just “leave” them there.