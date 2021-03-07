Open Range: Admiring acrobatic birds

With luck, this should be my last bird-watching column for a while. I’ve finally been able to shovel a narrow path clear down to the grass in the backyard. This bodes well for expanding my range – as well as my range of subjects. I may even get as far as seeing neighbors!

Yesterday, for example, I looked out the window and saw a magpie “planted” head down in the deep snow. Only a bit of its rump and all of its tail showed and it wasn’t moving. Before I could rush out and rescue it, (can you give a bird CPR?) it extricated itself, holding a chunk of suet which had broken off from the feeder hanging above in the crabapple tree. It flew off, and its place was taken by a small flock of “LBJs” (Little Brown Jobbers) who disappeared into the hole the magpie had emerged from. They popped back out, each with a tiny suet trophy. There is, by the way, no such bird as a Little Brown Jobber. When I was first learning about birds I was told that there were LBJ’s, BBJ’s and OCB’s – otherwise known as little brown jobbers, big brown jobbers and other color birds. It’s amazing how birds which appear to be a drab brown when seen at a distance seem to blossom into color when seen up close or through binoculars.