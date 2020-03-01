Open Range: A rancher, a trader, a trail boss and a geologist go shopping

When I’m headed for the big city – that being Helena – I usually try to make out shopping lists. They are scrawled on any available bits of paper. I often remember to make such lists. However, I often forget to take them with me. My desk is littered with such scraps, some dating back years.
At the moment, my desk is littered with other people’s shopping lists. I’m “researching” men’s shopping lists of the last half of the 1800s and early 1900s.
It’s a rather esoteric topic, but I realized I’ve accumulated such lists from at least four Montana pioneers: A rancher, a trader, a trail boss and a geologist.
Johnny Grant, who brought some of the first cattle into Montana, wasn’t much for making lists. When he traveled down to St. Louis, Missouri in the early 1860s to buy goods for his Deer Lodge trading post, he was fortunate enough to meet Mr. McCartney through whom he would buy an astonishing variety of goods.
Instead of taking advantage of an obviously naïve young man, McCartney made out a list as Johnny explained his needs, and sent a clerk with Grant to various wholesale firms to help him pick out the “saw mill, grist mill, blacksmith’s tools, wagons, harness, saddles, groceries and every kind of dry goods from a silk dress to a paper of needles.”
Cattle baron Conrad Kohrs (who bought Grant’s ranch in 1866) went east to sell his cattle once the railroad made the eastern market available. His list, for a trip to Chicago included gifts for family and employees and “citron.”
Why citron? For that matter, what is citron? Citron is a fruit which looks like a lemon with gigantic warts…sort of. The grated or candied rind was a key ingredient in Kohrs’ wife Augusta’s extraordinarily delicious Christmas cookies. It was lucky that cattle were shipped east in the fall, since it made a convenient opportunity to bring citron back in time for the holidays
Tom Hooban, who was a foreman for Kohrs, kept a notebook for years, and put a hole in the myth that cowboys on the trail lived on coffee, beans, salt pork and sourdoughs. Sourdough doesn’t require baking soda, but that was not the only bread cowboys had. Tom’s shopping list included salaratus, a combination of potassium and sodium bicarbonate. It was a common leavening agent, but it was soon to be made obsolete by baking soda, which had a better taste.
Dried fruit on his lists hints at other treats. Teddy “Blue” Abbott, who rode for Kohrs, wrote, “I’d never seen such wonderful grub…canned tomatoes all the time, canned peaches…hotcakes for breakfast, bread for dinner and hot biscuits for supper…”
Food wasn’t such a big item on W. T. Parkison’s list. He was involved in locating mines for himself and others. His 1902 pocket calendar was carried for several years, its pages eventually becoming a convenient place to note items he needed to buy. Fifty cents worth of calico cloth, black cohash (a home remedy) and a pair of size 9 shoes appear in the brittle pages. Also, a somewhat mysterious reference to “Fluid,” appears more than once. Could this have been a discreet reference to hard spirits (which, in itself is a discreet reference to hard liquor)?
The lists make interesting reading, mixing usual items with intriguing puzzles.
It might be fun to add “shopping lists” to my shopping list.
Lyndel Meikle lives in the Deer Lodge area.