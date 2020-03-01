Open Range: A rancher, a trader, a trail boss and a geologist go shopping

When I’m headed for the big city – that being Helena – I usually try to make out shopping lists. They are scrawled on any available bits of paper. I often remember to make such lists. However, I often forget to take them with me. My desk is littered with such scraps, some dating back years.

At the moment, my desk is littered with other people’s shopping lists. I’m “researching” men’s shopping lists of the last half of the 1800s and early 1900s.

It’s a rather esoteric topic, but I realized I’ve accumulated such lists from at least four Montana pioneers: A rancher, a trader, a trail boss and a geologist.

Johnny Grant, who brought some of the first cattle into Montana, wasn’t much for making lists. When he traveled down to St. Louis, Missouri in the early 1860s to buy goods for his Deer Lodge trading post, he was fortunate enough to meet Mr. McCartney through whom he would buy an astonishing variety of goods.

Instead of taking advantage of an obviously naïve young man, McCartney made out a list as Johnny explained his needs, and sent a clerk with Grant to various wholesale firms to help him pick out the “saw mill, grist mill, blacksmith’s tools, wagons, harness, saddles, groceries and every kind of dry goods from a silk dress to a paper of needles.”