Online meeting to discuss ASARCO site in East Helena

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Environmental Trust Group will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday to update the community on cleanup and redevelopment progress at the former ASARCO smelter facility in East Helena.

The 7 p.m. meeting will provide updates and allow time for questions about improvements in groundwater quality, water infrastructure projects, remediation and restoration of areas along Prickly Pear Creek, the East Helena slag removal project, and property development activities.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom and by phone.

To join, go to: https://bit.ly/2ZUJRoF or https://www.mtenvironmentaltrust.org/invitation-dec-8-2021-east-helena-site-virtual-public-meeting/.

Or join by phone at 646-876-9923. Enter meeting ID 816 5567 5621# and passcode 781655#.

The Montana Environmental Trust Group is trustee of the Montana Environmental Custodial Trust.

The trust was established as part of the ASARCO bankruptcy settlement and is responsible for bring about safe reuse of the former ASARCO smelter and surrounding East Helena land under the oversight of EPA.

More than a century of lead smelting contaminated soil and groundwater at the former ASARCO smelter in East Helena, posing a threat to people, migratory birds and others.

The East Helena site includes a lead smelter that operated from 1888-2001. The METG says on its website the slag pile occupies almost half of the ASARCO smelter property. In its heyday, the smelter processed 70,000 tons of lead bullion a year, and provided a livelihood for thousands. However, it also produced tons of contaminants. In 1984, the EPA declared East Helena a Superfund Cleanup Site.

