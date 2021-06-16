Online meeting set Wednesday night to discuss fire near Townsend

The U.S. Forest Service will have a public meeting on Facebook at 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Deep Creek Canyon Fire and introduce the Type 1 team that will be taking over fighting the blaze, a fire official said.

People can access the meeting on the Facebook page for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest at https://www.facebook.com/HLCNF. If people are unable to connect online, they can view the meeting at the Townsend Community Center or at the White Sulphur Springs Senior Center, said Duane Buchi, fire information officer.

A Type 1 team has the resources and experience to handle the most complex fires, Buchi said, adding it was made up of personnel from several agencies. The team will officially take over at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Officials did not have updates as of 11 a.m. Wednesday on the number of acres consumed by the fire that started about 3:45 p.m. Sunday between White Sulphur Springs and Townsend and shut down U.S. Highway 12. Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said it was caused by a downed power line in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.