Online meeting set Wednesday night to discuss fire near Townsend

The U.S. Forest Service will have a public meeting on Facebook at 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Deep Creek Canyon Fire and introduce the Type 1 team that will be taking over fighting the blaze, a fire official said.
People can access the meeting on the Facebook page for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest at https://www.facebook.com/HLCNF. If people are unable to connect online, they can view the meeting at the Townsend Community Center or at the White Sulphur Springs Senior Center, said Duane Buchi, fire information officer.
A Type 1 team has the resources and experience to handle the most complex fires, Buchi said, adding it was made up of personnel from several agencies. The team will officially take over at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Officials did not have updates as of 11 a.m. Wednesday on the number of acres consumed by the fire that started about 3:45 p.m. Sunday between White Sulphur Springs and Townsend and shut down U.S. Highway 12. Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said it was caused by a downed power line in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
U.S. Forest Service said dry, hot and gusty conditions allowed the fire to cross south of Highway 12. They said the fire has spread northeast and south of the roadway.
As of late Tuesday, more than 2,000 acres had burned. Nearly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision have been evacuated and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was coming in for a landing Tuesday when it crash landed due to high winds, tipped onto its side and caught on fire. One person received minor injuries and the other four aboard did not appear to be hurt, authorities said.
Officials said late Tuesday that structures have been lost, but were unable to provide details.
