Online meeting on Lincoln Prosperity Proposal is Thursday

The public is invited to a virtual open house at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to learn about the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, a vision for 200,000 acres of forested public lands surrounding Lincoln in Montana’s Upper Blackfoot River Valley, which aims to improve public land management and bolster outdoor recreation.
People are asked to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rGmVl-dvSNa3FJQOkaYElA.
Organizers said the proposal is as much about economic development as it is public land. It creates new trails for mountain and dirt bikes, provides access to a popular snowmobile spot, establishes new wilderness areas and reduces wildfire risk. Ultimately, the group will ask Montana’s congressional delegation to carry the proposal forward in the form of federal legislation.
The Lincoln Prosperity Group consists of loggers, firefighters and local conservationists formed in 2015 to reach agreement over management of public land surrounding Lincoln. The plan took shape over the years as more perspectives were added to the mix, including mountain bikers, hunters, off-road vehicle enthusiasts and wilderness advocates.
Lifelong Lincoln resident Bill Cyr said the goal of the group was to build a balanced vision that had as much support from locals as it did from conservationists and outdoor recreation groups throughout Montana.
Lincoln has a world-renowned outdoor sculpture park, a community river park and a new skate park. Karyn Good, a local resident and Lincoln Community Council member, said the proposal would continue to improve Lincoln’s long-term economic sustainability by leveraging the region’s two biggest assets – public land and water.
The proposal offers new management direction to help the U.S. Forest Service reduce the risk of wildfire near Lincoln, protect high-quality wildlife habitat on public land, and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities for snowmobilers, hikers, mountain bikers and off-road vehicle users on public land surrounding the community.
“Protecting public lands and creating what could become the first wilderness area Montana has seen in nearly 40 years, the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal is a huge win for conservation,” said Zach Angstead, central Montana field director at Montana Wilderness Association and member of the Lincoln Prosperity Group.
The plan has three primary components: forest restoration, conservation and outdoor recreation.
This includes: Establishing Lincoln Gulch and Ogden Mountain Restoration Areas spanning 69,000 acres; increasing space and scale of forest restoration consistent with protections for grizzly bear, lynx and wolverines; reducing risks of wildfire threatening homes and businesses; and improving degraded stream quality and restoring wildlife habitat.
It also establishes the Continental Divide, Rocky Mountain Front and Stonewall Conservation Management Areas totaling 63,000 acres, protecting existing uses and preventing new development; expands the size of the Scapegoat Wilderness by 16,000 acres; and designates a new 40,000-acre Nevada Mountain Wilderness Area.
It also protects world-class big game populations for hunters and wildlife enthusiasts and more than 500 miles of streams, critical for fisheries health and outdoor opportunity.
The proposal also establishes the Bartlett Creek and Sandbar Creek Recreation Areas, totaling 10,600 acres for off-highway vehicle use; develops a 70-mile, off-highway vehicle loop with the construction of 20 miles of new connector trails; designates the 5,200-acre Copper Bowls Winter Recreation Area for snowmobiling; develops a new 18-mile, high-elevation trail for mountain bikers and secures 65 miles of additional mountain biking trail and protects more than 100 miles of non-motorized trails for hiking, horseback riding and hunting.