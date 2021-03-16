Online meeting on Lincoln Prosperity Proposal is Thursday

The public is invited to a virtual open house at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to learn about the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, a vision for 200,000 acres of forested public lands surrounding Lincoln in Montana’s Upper Blackfoot River Valley, which aims to improve public land management and bolster outdoor recreation.

People are asked to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rGmVl-dvSNa3FJQOkaYElA.

Organizers said the proposal is as much about economic development as it is public land. It creates new trails for mountain and dirt bikes, provides access to a popular snowmobile spot, establishes new wilderness areas and reduces wildfire risk. Ultimately, the group will ask Montana’s congressional delegation to carry the proposal forward in the form of federal legislation.

The Lincoln Prosperity Group consists of loggers, firefighters and local conservationists formed in 2015 to reach agreement over management of public land surrounding Lincoln. The plan took shape over the years as more perspectives were added to the mix, including mountain bikers, hunters, off-road vehicle enthusiasts and wilderness advocates.