One year later, dispute over fired Helena oncologist still strong

The highlight for many was a surprise visit by Weiner, who waved at supporters from the passenger seat of his car as it drove by twice. This prompted one supporter to cry.

Weiner’s attorney said recently the doctor “is both appreciative of and humbled by the support he has received from the Helena community.”

Weiner had served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and was removed Oct. 15. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17.

St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

They noted that on the first day of his absence, several patients came to the facility’s cancer treatment center for narcotic prescriptions. However there was no documentation the doctor had ever prescribed these narcotics, “much less a treatment plan to justify the medications.”