One person is dead and another injured after Meagher County authorities received an early morning call Sunday reporting a gunshot wound at a residence in White Sulphur Springs, the sheriff said.

Deputies and medical officials responded and two people were transported to Mountainview Medical Center, Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp said. One person was declared dead after resuscitation efforts, the other person is receiving medical treatment.

No names were released of the people involved.

Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting Meagher County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. At the point there are no outstanding suspects, and there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident, Lopp said.

The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to respect the privacy of the victim’s family "while they work through this difficult time."

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected by this tragedy,” Lopp said in a posting on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with any information should contact the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office at 406-547-3397.