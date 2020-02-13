'One party in three places': Helena drag show triples in size this year

While it isn't common for those under 21 to be allowed at events in downtown bars, those 18 and over are welcome at the ball.

"When we do these events we need to be inclusive to our community members who don't have anywhere to go,” Hamm said. “We want to make sure all the adults are let in.”

Hamm recommends audience members pick a party and stick with it, instead of feeling pressured to move around all three bars. However, the price of admission provides access to all three parties.

"The whole point of having it at three places instead of two is it is too much for one person to see all of the shows," Hamm said. "There's a reason for that. You should just choose knowing you're going to miss out on the other shows. It's OK. Pick a party and go."

The name of the Former Felons' Ball is a reference to a Montana law that made homosexual activity a felony crime prior to 1997, when Linda Gryczan of Helena won a Montana Supreme Court Case ruling the law unconstitutional. It wasn't until 2013 that the state Legislature stripped the language from the Montana Constitution.

Nationwide, decriminalization came in 2003 after the Lawrence v. Texas U.S. Supreme Court case.