One of Helena's finest and furriest retires

The city of Helena bid farewell to one of its finest during Monday evening's city commission meeting.

Filu, a 10-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, is officially retired from his career as a K-9 officer with the Helena Police Department.

As part of a rather cold motion to declare Filu as "surplus property," care of the dog was transferred to his handler, Cpl. Josh Ray, and the Ray family.

Filu was purchased by the city for about $14,000 and began his HPD tenure in 2013.

"Since then, Filu has worked for the Helena Police Department assisting patrol and SWAT in numerous operations and suspect apprehensions," HPD Chief Brett Petty said during the meeting.

Filu was in attendance to receive his congratulations from Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and was rather vocal during the meeting.

"As you can tell, Filu loves his job," Petty said. "Filu still has his drive, always has, but unfortunately with age and medical issues, he is ready to retire, unlike what you're seeing here."

Collins joked that the barks signaled the dog's excitement about his imminent retirement.

"Filu, you are fully retired," Collins said following the unanimous vote.

He was born in Hungary, trained in North Carolina and followed commands spoken in Dutch.

Though he likely will not need the skills in retirement, Filu can sniff for 14 kinds of explosives as well as track, apprehend and subdue people.

At the time of his hire, he was the only explosives-detecting dog in the state outside Malmstrom Air Force Base, according to then-Chief Troy McGee.