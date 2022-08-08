 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One of Helena's finest and furriest retires

The city of Helena bid farewell to one of its finest during Monday evening's city commission meeting.

Filu, a 10-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, is officially retired from his career as a K-9 officer with the Helena Police Department.

022916-ir-lfs-k9-1.JPG

Josh Ray, an officer with the Helena Police Department, practices a take-down move with his K9 partner Filu while fellow officer John Kaleczyc looks on in this 2016 IR file photo.

As part of a rather cold motion to declare Filu as "surplus property," care of the dog was transferred to his handler, Cpl. Josh Ray, and the Ray family.

Filu was purchased by the city for about $14,000 and began his HPD tenure in 2013.

022916-ir-lfs-k9-3.JPG

Filu, an explosive-detecting dog seen in this 2016 IR file photo, has been with the Helena Police Department since 2013.

"Since then, Filu has worked for the Helena Police Department assisting patrol and SWAT in numerous operations and suspect apprehensions," HPD Chief Brett Petty said during the meeting.

Filu was in attendance to receive his congratulations from Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and was rather vocal during the meeting.

"As you can tell, Filu loves his job," Petty said. "Filu still has his drive, always has, but unfortunately with age and medical issues, he is ready to retire, unlike what you're seeing here."

Collins joked that the barks signaled the dog's excitement about his imminent retirement.

"Filu, you are fully retired," Collins said following the unanimous vote.

010215-ir-nws-2014-in-photos-151.jpg

Filu, Helena’s explosives-detecting dog, signals he is ready to begin work to clear Broadwater Elementary School in this 2014 IR file photo.

He was born in Hungary, trained in North Carolina and followed commands spoken in Dutch.

Though he likely will not need the skills in retirement, Filu can sniff for 14 kinds of explosives as well as track, apprehend and subdue people.

At the time of his hire, he was the only explosives-detecting dog in the state outside Malmstrom Air Force Base, according to then-Chief Troy McGee.

