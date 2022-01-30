One injured in Helena condominium fire, officials say

Helena firefighters were called Saturday to a report of a condominium fire that injured one of the residents.

The call came in at 6:28 p.m. of a blaze inside a triplex at 2437 Sunlight Circle, Helena Fire Department Battalion Chief Cory O’Brian said. The fire had spread to the outside of the structure by the time firefighters arrived.

He said off-duty fire personnel and mutual aid agencies were called in as well.

The fire was extinguished about 6:45 p.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Assistant fire Chief Mike Chambers said a condo resident was injured in the fire and was transported to St. Peter's Health. No further details were immediately available. There were no additional injuries reported.

Helena police reported they responded as well and assisted the fire department by evacuating nearby residences.

Other agencies that assisted include the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and volunteer fire departments from Baxendale, East Valley, West Valley and Montana City. Veterans Affairs Fire Department, St. Peter's Ambulance and NorthWestern Energy also assisted, officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 12 Angry 0