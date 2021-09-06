One dead, another injured in rollover crash north of Helena

A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling several times, authorities said.

The 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was southbound on Diamond Springs Drive, east of Cabin Road, and going around an S-curve when it began to slide, the Montana Highway Patrol reported. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and then rolled several times.

The accident was reported at 10:45 a.m.

A 19-year-old woman died and a 14 year-old girl was injured, officials said. The girl was taken to St. Peter’s in Helena.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, officials said. Speed was listed as a factor in the crash.

The MHP reported that 145 people have died on Montana roadways so far this year, compared to 134 by this time in 2020. Officials said seat belts not being used was a factor in 51.22% of the deaths and speed has been listed as a factor in 36.5% of the deaths.

